Here's How the Supreme Court Is Leaning on the Voting Rights Act Case
VIP
NBC News Lays Off Its Minority News Divisions As the Press Ignores Dems'...
Mamdani Refuses to Walk Back His Plan to Raise Taxes on White New...
Scott Jennings Takes a Victory Lap on Illegal Immigrants Receiving Medicaid
California Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Betty Yee Calls for 'Gender Neutral' LA Olym...
Virginia Rep. Eugene Vindman Plans to Attend Fundraiser for Jay Jones
Principal Deputy Solicitor General Silences Justice Sotomayor in Louisiana Redistricting S...
VIP
Mayor Wu Responds to President Trump's Threat to Pull World Cup Games Out...
Kantanji Brown Jackson Proves Once Again She is Not Qualified to Sit on...
Israel Says Hamas Returned Wrong Body in Hostage Exchange
Some of the Government Should Shut Down For Good
Secret Service Seized 65 Skimmers in New York, Stopped $67M in Fraud
Judge Blocks Shutdown Layoffs
VIP
DOJ Files Largest-Ever Bitcoin Forfeiture Case Tied to $15B Crypto Fraud Ring
Tipsheet

Minnesota AG Ellison Snubs Veterans in Viral Memorial Arrival Video

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | October 15, 2025 5:49 PM
Alex Kormann /Star Tribune via AP, File

Video footage obtained by the Minnesota-based news site Alpha News shows that the Minnesota Attorney General refused to clap for veterans as they arrived for an Honor Flight. 

Advertisement

 The video was recorded on Sept. 26, the news site said. 

Townhall’s Guy Benson reposted the video on X, asking for an explanation or missing context.

Benson reposted the video on X, asking for an explanation or missing context. The Minnesota Attorney General’s office hasn’t responded to a request for comment. 

Other accounts shared the video as well. 

Recommended

Kantanji Brown Jackson Proves Once Again She is Not Qualified to Sit on the Supreme Court Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Ellison is the highest-ranking law enforcement officer in Minnesota who has come under fire for posting a picture with a book about antifa. 

In September, President Donald Trump designated antifa as a major terrorist group. The group has ties to the man who assassinated Charlie Kirk. 

The Kirk killer was extremely online, and he etched video game references, transgender, and antifascist symbols onto the weapon he used. Trump promised to investigate the groups that funded the shooter, if any. 

Advertisement

The video follows the 15th day of a federal government shutdown because Democrats in the U.S. Senate won't approve a funding bill unless it includes health care for illegal immigrants. Since Chuck Schumer, the minority leader in the U.S. Senate, won't support the government reopening, Republican lawmakers have called this the 'Schumer Shutdown.'

U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, R-MN, called out Ellison on social media. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY KEITH ELLISON MILITARY MINNESOTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kantanji Brown Jackson Proves Once Again She is Not Qualified to Sit on the Supreme Court Dmitri Bolt
Scott Jennings Takes a Victory Lap on Illegal Immigrants Receiving Medicaid Amy Curtis
Why Dems Aren't Throwing a Fit Over This Trump Move During the Schumer Shutdown Matt Vespa
Principal Deputy Solicitor General Silences Justice Sotomayor in Louisiana Redistricting Showdown Dmitri Bolt
Judge Blocks Shutdown Layoffs Scott McClallen
Mamdani Refuses to Walk Back His Plan to Raise Taxes on White New Yorkers Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Kantanji Brown Jackson Proves Once Again She is Not Qualified to Sit on the Supreme Court Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement