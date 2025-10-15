Minnesota AG Ellison Snubs Veterans in Viral Memorial Arrival Video

Video footage obtained by the Minnesota-based news site Alpha News shows that the Minnesota Attorney General refused to clap for veterans as they arrived for an Honor Flight.

EXCLUSIVE: Minnesota AG Keith Ellison caught on camera not clapping for veterans arriving on Honor Flight



Alpha News obtained exclusive video of Attorney General Keith Ellison not clapping for veterans as they arrived on an Honor Flight to visit memorials in Washington, D.C.… pic.twitter.com/GSSu55ZXCX — Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) October 15, 2025

The video was recorded on Sept. 26, the news site said.

Townhall’s Guy Benson reposted the video on X, asking for an explanation or missing context.

If there’s missing context or an explanation here, I’d sure love to hear it https://t.co/2Lw7seltL0 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 15, 2025

The Minnesota Attorney General's office hasn't responded to a request for comment.

Other accounts shared the video as well.

DESPICABLE: Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison refused to clap for Military Veterans arriving in D.C. on a Honor Flight



This is the Democrat party.



pic.twitter.com/6Lk78dufcL — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 15, 2025

SHAMEFUL: Minnesota's left wing Attorney General Keith Ellison did not clap for veterans as they arrived on an Honor Flight to visit memorials in Washington, D.C.



Unpatriotic beyond belief. via @AlphaNewsMN pic.twitter.com/VwleBgCNnV — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 15, 2025

Ellison is the highest-ranking law enforcement officer in Minnesota who has come under fire for posting a picture with a book about antifa.

In September, President Donald Trump designated antifa as a major terrorist group. The group has ties to the man who assassinated Charlie Kirk.

The Kirk killer was extremely online, and he etched video game references, transgender, and antifascist symbols onto the weapon he used. Trump promised to investigate the groups that funded the shooter, if any.

🚨 NEW: In a video obtained by @AlphaNewsMN, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is seen standing silently as veterans arrive on an Honor Flight to visit memorials in Washington, D.C.



A bystander said they began recording because they did not once see Keith Ellison clap at… pic.twitter.com/5zQMU5UPtT — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 15, 2025

The video follows the 15th day of a federal government shutdown because Democrats in the U.S. Senate won't approve a funding bill unless it includes health care for illegal immigrants. Since Chuck Schumer, the minority leader in the U.S. Senate, won't support the government reopening, Republican lawmakers have called this the 'Schumer Shutdown.'

U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, R-MN, called out Ellison on social media.

DISGUSTING: MN AG Keith Ellison was caught opting out of clapping for veterans as they arrived on an Honor Flight in Washington, D.C.



This is a true disgrace to Minnesota and our veterans who risked their lives for our freedom.



Shame on Ellison! pic.twitter.com/FvgwF7eNu8 — Tom Emmer (@tomemmer) October 15, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

