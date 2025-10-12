Minnesota's AG Remarks About Antifa Just Got Obliterated
Obama's Former DHS Secretary Just Broke With Dems on the Schumer Shutdown
Liberal Fox News Host Admits This Was the Smartest Thing the GOP Ever...
RFK Should Stop Being An Obstacle In the Fight Against Opioid Addiction
VIP
Leftist Social Media Is a Cesspool, but One We Must Be Keenly Aware...
British Judge Gives Protesters More Time in Jail Than the Sexual Abuser They...
Trump Is Demolishing Democrats
The Battle Between Good and Evil, and the Spread of the Jungle
Who Is Still in the Sandbox?
Noem Did the 'Most Remarkable Thing' Before Meeting at ICE Facility in Portland
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 289: What the Bible Says About Finding God’s...
Climate Cult Fantasy and Duplicity Precede COP30
Trump Headed to Israel on Sunday
Though Decades Removed from His Execution, a Free Iran Will Be My Father’s...
Tipsheet

JD Vance Annihilates George Stephanopoulos in Fiery Live Interview

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | October 12, 2025 10:20 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool

Vice President J.D. Vance just roasted ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on live TV. 

After Vance stopped speaking, the ABC host cut to commercial instead of responding to Vance’s criticism against the fake news media. 

Advertisement

“I don’t know what tape you’re referring to, George. I saw media reports that Tom Homan accepted a bribe. There’s no evidence of that. And here’s, George, why fewer and fewer people watch your program, and you’re losing credibility. Because you’re talking for now five minutes with the vice president of the United States about this story about Tom Homan, a story that I’ve read about, but I don’t even know the video that you’re talking about.” 

"Meanwhile, low-income women can’t get food because the Democrats and Chuck Schumer have shut down the government. Right now, we’re trying to figure out how to pay our troops, because Chuck Schumer has shut down the government. You are focused on a bogus story. You’re insinuating criminal wrongdoing against a guy who has done nothing wrong, instead of focusing on the fact that our country is struggling because our government is shut down. Let’s talk about the real issues, George, I think the American people would benefit much more from that than fom you going down some weird left-wing rabbit hole where the facts show that Tom Homan clearly didn’t engage in any criminal wrongdoing.”

Recommended

Liberal Fox News Host Admits This Was the Smartest Thing the GOP Ever Did in 2024 Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The ABC host cut to commercial instead of responding to Vance’s criticism against the fake news media or his interview priorities. 


Vance continued roasting Stephanopoulos on social media for using scarce interview time to ask about a year-old story instead of a possible peace deal in the Middle East, China threatening supply chains, or how vulnerable people who depend on the government will eat. 

On Saturday, President Trump ordered Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to use "all available funds" to pay troops on Oct. 15. 

Advertisement

U.S. lawmakers shut down the federal government on Oct. 1 because of different funding priorities. Democrat lawmakers in the Senate want to give illegal immigrants "free" healthcare while Republicans oppose the plan. 

Federal social safety net programs jeopardized by the federal government shutdown include the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the Women, Infant, and Children program, Medicare, Medicaid, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

Tags:

CHUCK SCHUMER DEMOCRAT PARTY FAKE NEWS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN JD VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Liberal Fox News Host Admits This Was the Smartest Thing the GOP Ever Did in 2024 Matt Vespa
Minnesota's AG Remarks About Antifa Just Got Obliterated Matt Vespa
Trump Is Demolishing Democrats Kevin McCullough
Noem Did the 'Most Remarkable Thing' Before Meeting at ICE Facility in Portland Leah Barkoukis
'ThisB***hNeedsToDie': Another Lib Caught Wishing Death Upon a Conservative in NJ School Board Race Matt Vespa
Obama's Former DHS Secretary Just Broke With Dems on the Schumer Shutdown Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Liberal Fox News Host Admits This Was the Smartest Thing the GOP Ever Did in 2024 Matt Vespa
Advertisement