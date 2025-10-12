JD Vance Annihilates George Stephanopoulos in Fiery Live Interview

Vice President J.D. Vance just roasted ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on live TV.

After Vance stopped speaking, the ABC host cut to commercial instead of responding to Vance’s criticism against the fake news media.

“I don’t know what tape you’re referring to, George. I saw media reports that Tom Homan accepted a bribe. There’s no evidence of that. And here’s, George, why fewer and fewer people watch your program, and you’re losing credibility. Because you’re talking for now five minutes with the vice president of the United States about this story about Tom Homan, a story that I’ve read about, but I don’t even know the video that you’re talking about.”

"Meanwhile, low-income women can’t get food because the Democrats and Chuck Schumer have shut down the government. Right now, we’re trying to figure out how to pay our troops, because Chuck Schumer has shut down the government. You are focused on a bogus story. You’re insinuating criminal wrongdoing against a guy who has done nothing wrong, instead of focusing on the fact that our country is struggling because our government is shut down. Let’s talk about the real issues, George, I think the American people would benefit much more from that than fom you going down some weird left-wing rabbit hole where the facts show that Tom Homan clearly didn’t engage in any criminal wrongdoing.” .@VP nukes George Slopidopolous for obsessing over made-up Fake News BS while not asking a single question about the Democrat Shutdown: "Here's, George, why fewer and fewer people watch your program..."



George gets big mad, cuts @VP off, and goes to commercial 🤣 pic.twitter.com/VVm2FV5ujd — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 12, 2025

The ABC host cut to commercial instead of responding to Vance’s criticism against the fake news media or his interview priorities.

🚨 BREAKING: JD Vance destroyed ABC's George Stephanopolous so hard they CUT HIS FEED and went to break 🤣



VANCE: "Here's, George, why fewer and fewer people watch your program and why you're losing CREDIBILITY, because you're talking for now 5 minutes with the Vice President of… pic.twitter.com/zeQ10DUz1r — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 12, 2025





Peace in the Middle East? China threatening critical supply chains? Government shutdown?



George S doesn’t care about that. He’s here to focus on the real story: a fake scandal involving Tom Homan. https://t.co/LuIFo3QSTi — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 12, 2025

Vance continued roasting Stephanopoulos on social media for using scarce interview time to ask about a year-old story instead of a possible peace deal in the Middle East, China threatening supply chains, or how vulnerable people who depend on the government will eat.

On Saturday, President Trump ordered Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to use "all available funds" to pay troops on Oct. 15.

U.S. lawmakers shut down the federal government on Oct. 1 because of different funding priorities. Democrat lawmakers in the Senate want to give illegal immigrants "free" healthcare while Republicans oppose the plan.

Federal social safety net programs jeopardized by the federal government shutdown include the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the Women, Infant, and Children program, Medicare, Medicaid, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.