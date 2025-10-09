Letitia James Says Mortgage Fraud Indictment is 'Weaponization of Our Justice System'

New York Attorney General Letitia James claims that her indictment for mortgage fraud is a “weaponization of our justice system.”

This is nothing more than a continuation of the president’s desperate weaponization of our justice system.



I am not fearful — I am fearless.



We will fight these baseless charges aggressively, and my office will continue to fiercely protect New Yorkers and their rights. pic.twitter.com/X9U0EsHuGM — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) October 9, 2025

Advertisement

A jury indicted James for mortgage fraud earlier today.

The indictment said that James lived in Brooklyn, New York when she took out a primary mortgage on a property in Virginia on August 27, 2020. James bought the property for $137,000 financed with a mortgage of $109,600.

The loan terms required James, the sole borrower, to occupy the property and prohibited its use as a timeshare or shared ownership agreement that requires her to rent the property or give any other person control.

Using "misrepresentation," James obtained a 3 percent interest rate that wasn't available for an investment property, according to the indictment.

The false information benefited James by nearly $19,000.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Letitia James Indictment 0 0 by scott.mcclallen





James previously prosecuted President Donald Trump for civil fraud in New York. Trump’s administration has investigated several public officials for mortgage fraud, including Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook.

Lindsey Halligan, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, announced that a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging James with Bank Fraud under 18 U.S.C. Section 1344 and False Statements to a Financial Institution under 18 U.S.C. Section 1014.

“No one is above the law. The charges as alleged in this case represent intentional, criminal acts and tremendous breaches of the public’s trust,” said U.S. Attorney Halligan. “The facts and the law in this case are clear, and we will continue following them to ensure that justice is served.”

If convicted, James faces penalties including up to 30 years in prison per count, up to a $1 million fine on each count, and forfeiture. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The indictment claimed that James defrauded a bank.

Reminder…



Judge Arthur Engoron and Leticia James claimed Mar-a-Lago was worth between $18 million and $27.6 million.



Mar-a-Lago is worth close to a billion.



They scammed just to get Trump on fraud.



All while Leticia was committing mortgage fraud herself.



FAFO. pic.twitter.com/4gjQG3tued — C3 (@C_3C_3) October 9, 2025





🚨 LETITIA JAMES: "When powerful people cheat to get better loans, it comes at the expense of hardworking people.



Everyday Americans cannot lie to a bank to get a mortgage, and if they did, our government would throw the book at them.



There simply cannot be different rules for… pic.twitter.com/1w3BidZ0Eu — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) October 10, 2025

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.