Letitia James Says Mortgage Fraud Indictment is 'Weaponization of Our Justice System'

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | October 09, 2025 8:15 PM
New York Attorney General Letitia James claims that her indictment for mortgage fraud is a “weaponization of our justice system.” 

A jury indicted James for mortgage fraud earlier today.

The indictment said that James lived in Brooklyn, New York when she took out a primary mortgage on a property in Virginia on August 27, 2020. James bought the property for $137,000 financed with a mortgage of $109,600. 

The loan terms required James, the sole borrower, to occupy the property and prohibited its use as a timeshare or shared ownership agreement that requires her to rent the property or give any other person control. 

Using "misrepresentation," James obtained a 3 percent interest rate that wasn't available for an investment property, according to the indictment. 

The false information benefited James by nearly $19,000. 

 

 Letitia James Indictment 0 0  by  scott.mcclallen 


James previously prosecuted President Donald Trump for civil fraud in New York. Trump’s administration has investigated several public officials for mortgage fraud, including Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook. 

Lindsey Halligan, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, announced that a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging James with Bank Fraud under 18 U.S.C. Section 1344 and False Statements to a Financial Institution under 18 U.S.C. Section 1014. 

“No one is above the law. The charges as alleged in this case represent intentional, criminal acts and tremendous breaches of the public’s trust,” said U.S. Attorney Halligan. “The facts and the law in this case are clear, and we will continue following them to ensure that justice is served.” 

If convicted, James faces penalties including up to 30 years in prison per count, up to a $1 million fine on each count, and forfeiture. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The indictment claimed that James defrauded a bank. 


CRIME DONALD TRUMP LAWSUIT LETITIA JAMES NEW YORK

