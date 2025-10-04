Nation Stunned After Child's Killer Freed

The White House is looking into the case of a convicted killer who stabbed a 6-year-old to death in 2015 and is now walking free because of supposed good behavior since he plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

Advertisement

Ronald Exantus broke into a family's home, stole a kitchen knife and used it to stab sleeping Logan Tipton, who was sleeping, to death.

White House Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on X that the White House is looking into this case.

“I can confirm the White House is looking into this. It’s wholly unacceptable for a child killer to walk free after just several years in prison.”

I can confirm the White House is looking into this. It’s wholly unacceptable for a child killer to walk free after just several years in prison. https://t.co/pOjKxvmrZV — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) October 4, 2025

A viral video shows Kentucky father Dean Tipton said he will kill the man if the two cross path.

"I've had my talks with God 'cause I'm not afraid to tell you what I told the court," his father, Dean Tipton, told WLKY-TV. "If I ever cross paths with him, I will kill the man. I will kill him where he stands."

Matt Walsh previously posted a video on X.

“This case should be getting A LOT more attention. Should be massively viral. We need the White House on it. A man who broke into a house and stabbed a child to death is now walking free. One of the most heinous miscarriages of justice in American history.”

This case should be getting A LOT more attention. Should be massively viral. We need the White House on it. A man who broke into a house and stabbed a child to death is now walking free. One of the most heinous miscarriages of justice in American history



pic.twitter.com/WjskzbqJ1H — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 3, 2025

The failure of the American court system and liberal judges allowed Ronald Exantus was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2018, but was released early on good behavior.

“When I got to the top of the stairs, he attacked me with a knife,” Logan’s father, Dean Tipton, told WKYT. “He stood up with me on top of him, just stood up and threw me 10 to 15 feet across the room and went after my daughter,” he told KKTV.

“He stabbed me in the back, and then stomped on my head," Logan’s sister Dakota Tipton told the outlet. "And I remember waking up across the room, not where I was at, and I looked and he was killing Logan and Logan was screaming."

Social media erupted in outrage over the case details. Some compared the sentencing for those charged on Jan. 6.

"JUSTICE? Kentucky's Democrat Governor believes J6 defendants that never even entered the Capitol or laid a hand on anyone like Enrique Tarrio deserve to be in prison for 20+ years, but murderers like Roland Exantus who killed a 6-year-old boy in his bed stabbing his father and sisters deserves to be released after just 7 years; the same sentence Rep Santos received. 70% of Exantus' sentence was eliminated because he hasn't killed anyone while in prison. Based on this good behavior Governor Beshear and the Parole Board he appointed claim they have no choice but to release him back into the community to live alongside the Tipton family. "

Advertisement

JUSTICE? Kentucky's Democrat Governor believes J6 defendants that never even entered the Capitol or laid a hand on anyone like Enrique Tarrio deserve to be in prison for 20+ years, but murderers like Roland Exantus who killed a 6-year-old boy in his bed stabbing his father and… pic.twitter.com/kjHBn43Ep9 — @amuse (@amuse) October 4, 2025

JUSTICE? Kentucky's Democrat Governor believes J6 defendants that never even entered the Capitol or laid a hand on anyone like Enrique Tarrio deserve to be in prison for 20+ years, but murderers like Roland Exantus who killed a 6-year-old boy in his bed stabbing his father and… pic.twitter.com/kjHBn43Ep9 — @amuse (@amuse) October 4, 2025





Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.