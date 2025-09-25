Tulsa Man Charged With Attempting to Provide 3D-Printed Weapons to Al-Qaida

A criminal complaint was unsealed after a Tulsa, Oklahoma, man appeared before a federal judge for attempting to provide 3-D printed weapon, conversion kits, and gun parts to an individual he believed was receiving them on behalf of al-Qaida.

Andrew Scott Hastings, 25, is charged with attempting to provide material support or resources to designated foreign terrorist organizations and illegal possession or transfer of a machinegun. Hastings is accused of shipping about 100 "switches," which are illegal devices that convert semi-automatic handguns into fully-automatic weapons.

In June 2024, the FBI learned that Hastings was on a social media app discussing committing acts of violence against U.S. civilians in furtherance of global jihad.

Court records indicate that Hastings was enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard and worked as an aircraft powertrain repairer, and held a national security clearance. While employed with the Guard, Hastings traveled outside of the United States and failed to report his travel, as required.

Allegedly, Hastings told others within the social media group that they needed to develop cyberspace skills and to start physical training. During months of discussions, Hastings offered to provide anyone interested more than 500 pages of notes, as well as Army manuals related to tactics and the manufacture of weapons.

Hastings claimed that he had previously been detained and interrogated by law enforcement and explained how to avoid law enforcement. Hastings further alleged that he made a firearm, was interested in creating a nuclear weapon, and discussed the advantages of using tunnels to protect armed militants, consistent with news reports about Hamas’s use of tunnels in Gaza.

Hastings began communicating with an undercover agent who claimed to have contacts with al-Qaida. They discussed 3-D printed firearms, machinegun conversion devices known as “switches,” and drones.

Hastings eventually provided the undercover agent with a link to a website where he was offering 3-D printed switches for sale. Court documents show that Hastings was seen on surveillance footage twice arriving at a postal facility to ship boxes that contained more than 100 3-D printed switches, two 3-D printed lower receivers for a handgun, one handgun slide, and various handgun parts to be supplied to al-Qaida for use in terrorist attacks.

During this investigation, on June 6, 2025, Hastings agreed to voluntarily discharge from the Guard.

Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg, U.S. Attorney Clinton J. Johnson for the Northern District of Oklahoma, and Assistant Director Donald Holstead of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division made the announcement.

The FBI Oklahoma City – Tulsa Resident Agency Joint Terrorism Task Force,

the Army Counterintelligence Command, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Tulsa Police Department are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Nathan E. Michel, Matthew P. Cyran, and Christopher J. Nassar for the Northern District of Oklahoma are prosecuting the case with support from Trial Attorney Elisa Poteat of the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.

