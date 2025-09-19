Three-Time Convicted Felon Faces Federal Charges after Purple Fentanyl, Weapons Seized

Dontrell Lamar Brown, a three-time convicted felon, was arraigned in federal court earlier today on charges related to his alleged distribution of large amounts of “purple” fentanyl and possession of numerous firearms in his Midtown Atlanta condominium.

Advertisement

Brown’s girlfriend, Karleah Edwards, also faces charges for allegedly moving the fentanyl out of Brown’s condominium to conceal it from law enforcement.

Court documents say that on June 19, 2025, Brown was arrested on outstanding warrants after he fled from a traffic stop in DeKalb County. While in the DeKalb County Jail, Brown allegedly made recorded jail calls instructing Edwards, in coded language, to move drugs from his midtown condominium and give them to another individual.

Edwards allegedly gained access to the condominium and removed a briefcase containing over eight pounds of fentanyl. The DeKalb County Police Department later recovered this “purple” fentanyl at a residence in Stone Mountain.

On June 24, 2025, law enforcement executed a search warrant on Brown’s condominium and seized six firearms scattered throughout the residence, including a rifle with a large capacity magazine, over $30,000 in cash, a wrapper containing purple residue, a kilogram press, and a money counter.

“Despite three prior drug felony convictions, Brown allegedly continued his criminal activities by distributing fentanyl and illegally possessing numerous weapons to protect his drugs and money,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “Due to strong law enforcement partnerships, Brown now faces serious federal drug and weapons charges, and his lethal fentanyl and weapons cache are off of the street.”

Brown has three prior felony convictions from the Gwinnett County Superior Court, including sale of methamphetamine and cocaine, in 2015; possession of cocaine, in 2017; and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and theft by receiving stolen property, in 2023.

“This case exemplifies the importance of collaboration among law enforcement agencies,” said ATF Acting Assistant Special Agent in Charge Brian “Chris” Johnson. “By working together, we can effectively combat the threats posed by drug traffickers and keep our neighborhoods safe from violence and illegal firearms.”

Dontrell Lamar Brown, 32, of Atlanta, Georgia, was indicted by a federal grand jury on September 9, 2025, on charges of conspiracy and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of firearms by a convicted felon, and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. The indictment also charges Karleah Edwards, 26, of Scottdale, Georgia, with conspiracy and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl.

This case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the DeKalb County Police Department’s HIDTA, Narcotics, and Gang Units. Valuable assistance has been provided by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Advertisement

Assistant United States Attorney Michael Herskowitz is prosecuting the case.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations, and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces and Project Safe Neighborhood.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!