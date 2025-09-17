VP J.D. Vance Visits Michigan to Tout Trump Tax Policy, Manufacturing Revival

Vice President J.D. Vance visited Howell, Michigan today to tout tax policy.

He toured the Hatch Stamping facility in Livingston County and then spoke for about 30 minutes to a packed crowd.

The company offers tool and die services, stamping, welding, engineering, assembly, and wire and tubular service.

Hatch Stamping has locations across Michigan and the country. It serves customers from Michigan to Tennessee. to Mexico and China. The manufacturer currently has 59 stamping presses, 115 welding cells, 105 robots, 5 e-coat lines and more to fulfill the needs of automotive manufacturing, according to its website.

Vance said that Trump will make America great again by bringing manufacturing back to the US.

The Stamping factory originally produced parts for the M1 rifles. Now, it produces car parts, Vance said.

Michigan Republican Party Chair Jim Runestad opened the ceremony by touting Pres. Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill including no tax on tips up to $25,000.

Manufacturing is returning to the United States, according to research published last month 12 from the St. Louis Federal Reserve. But over the last 20 years, Michigan has lost over 125,000 auto jobs as manufacturing moves overseas or South to warmer weather, better infrastructure, and cheaper electricity rates.

Congressman Mike Rogers, R-MI, said that General Motors has promised to invest $4 billion in Michigan.

Vance called for America to prioritize manufacturing jobs here instead of overseas.

“I believe the American Dream belongs to Americans,” Vance said. “Not to illegal immigrants, not to cartels."

Vance has toured the US touting the One Big Beautiful Bill, which Pres. Donald Trump signed into law on July 4.

The event follows a week after the public assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Ohio. The 22-year-old shooter was arrested last week and could face the death penalty if convicted.

“Whether a Democrat or Republican, whatever your faith is, I will fight for your right to speak your mind. We reject political violence and we reject the crazy left-wing radicals that gunned down our friend, Charlie.”

Vance said that bringing manufacturing back to the US is one step of rebuilding the American Dream so our kids can go to trade school instead of colleges.

"Isn't it nice to have an administration that is fighting for the businessess and the workers that are building things right here in the world, rather than shipping our jobs off to Asia or Mexico," Vance said.

Vance wrapped up the speech by offering to send troops to Detroit if needed.

“Gretchen, we are happy to send the National Guard to Detroit, Michigan,” Vance said.

The speech follows Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asking Michigan state lawmakers to pass a budget for next year.

On Tuesday, Whitmer said that tariffs on steel and aluminum have hurt the Big Three in Motor City by adding thousands of dollars to vehicle prices.

“Uncertainty is crippling [Michigan businesses], and with more Michiganders tightening our belts, fewer buying cars, so we have higher costs, lower sales, and jobs at risk,” Whitmer said in a televised speech.”

