Charlie Kirk Killed By Extremist—David Hogg Makes It About Himself

After a 22-year-old assassinated Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk on Wednesday apparently motivated by extremist beliefs, one Democratic influencer is trying to make the murder about him.

David Hogg, the vice chair of the Democratic National Convention, advocates for gun control through the group March For Our Lives.

“If I ever get killed by one of these right wingers politicize the fuck out of my death immediately (I’m talking before my blood runs cold) and use it to pass as many gun laws as possible and raise as much money as you can to primary Dems who refuse to support gun laws.”

If I ever get killed by one of these right wingers politicize the fuck out of my death immediately (I’m talking before my blood runs cold) and use it to pass as many gun laws as possible and raise as much money as you can to primary Dems who refuse to support gun laws. — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) September 13, 2025

Kirk’s shooter apparently lived with a transgender person and embedded symbols of apparent furry subculture references onto ammunition and the 30.06 hunting rifle that he used to kill Kirk on Wednesday from about 200 yards away.

While many mourn for Charlie, Hogg tried to use this assassination to advocate for gun control, said Kyle Kashuv, who survived the 2018 Stoneman Douglas High School shooting but advocates for gun rights.

Our friend was just murdered and David decided to make it about him. https://t.co/xT8vtvi0Bk — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) September 13, 2025

The shooter fired a single bullet that struck Kirk in the throat. The shooter fled. The magazine didn’t have a high capacity. It was a bolt-action rifle. The shooter was 22-years old - old - four years older than the state requires to buy a rifle. It's unclear what gun laws Hogg supports that could have stopped this shooting,

I’m saying this because I know Fox News will say it’s wrong to politicize my death and it’s too soon. Fuck that. It’s too late. — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) September 13, 2025

The Kirk shooter was extremely online and he etched video game references, transgender, and antifascist symbols onto the weapon he used, the Wall Street Journal first reported.

The bullets read:

“Hey fascist! Catch!”

“Notices bulges. OwO, what’s this?”

“If you read this you are gay, lmao.”

According to law enforcement, Tyler Robinson confessed to the murder to his father, a former police officer. The family pastor was then informed, who contacted a U.S. Marshal, leading to Tyler’s arrest late Thursday night. President Donald Trump and Utah Governor Spencer Cox have supported the death penalty.

Robinson now faces multiple charges, including aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice.

On the same day that Kirk was assassinated, a a 16-year-old brought a revolver to school in Colorado and shot two students and himself. The two shootings share the same cause: getting radicalized in dark parts of the internet. Law enforcement said the 16-year-old shooter's motive is unclear but he was "radicalized by some extremist network."

