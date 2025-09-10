Trumps Vows to Hunt Down Everyone Involved in Charlie Kirk's Assassination
Tipsheet

Three Students in Critical Condition After Colorado School Shooting

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | September 10, 2025 10:11 PM
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Three students are in critical condition after a shooting at a Denver-area school around 12:30 p.m.

The alleged shooter is a male student juvenile who used a revolver inside and outside of the school, said Jacki Kelley, public information officer with Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. 

Three students were transported to the hospital and were in critical condition, Kelley said. Evergreen High School is about 30 miles from Denver. 

"This is the scariest thing you could ever think could happen," Kelley said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon, according to Colorado Public Radio. “Honestly, I don't know if our suspect is old enough to even drive.”

"Law enforcement did not fire a weapon today and the suspect has gunshot wounds," Kelley said in a news conference.

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed the shooting on X. 

"We’re aware of the tragic situation unfolding near Denver. The FBI is on scene and in full support of local authorities to ensure everyone’s safety."

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that at least two students were shot. 

JCSO confirming a shooting at Evergreen High School. At least two students have been shot and are enroute to the hospital. Media staging at Evergreen Lake. Stay tuned for more.

A video posted on X showed a large police presence responding to the school shooting

The National Fraternal Order of Police called today "a dark day in America."

"A shooting at Evergreen High School has left three teens in critical condition—including the suspected shooter. The violence is shocking, senseless, and horrifying."

"When terror struck, law enforcement ran toward it. Officers from across the Denver area responded immediately, protecting students, securing the school, and risking their lives to stop the chaos. Their courage in the face of unimaginable violence is what keeps communities safe."

\Colorado Governor Jared Polis released a statement on the shooting.

“I am closely monitoring the situation at Evergreen High School, and am getting live updates. State Troopers are supporting local law enforcement in responding to this situation. Students should be able to attend school safely and without fear across our state and nation. We are all praying for the victims and the entire community."

