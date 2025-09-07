Meth, Fentanyl Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 20 Years

A convicted felon who trafficked massive quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine and continued committing crimes while in custody was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.

Court documents say that the FBI’s Violent Gang Task Force began investigating Jerry Bezie, 36, after he flaunted gang affiliation, firearms, and illicit wealth on social media.

On March 23, 2023, FBI SWAT executed a search warrant at Bezie’s residence in the South Valley. Agents encountered Bezie coming from the hallway leading to the master bedroom, where they found a loaded pistol beneath a bag of Xanax pills, a gold-colored money counter, and blue fentanyl pills marked “M-30” in and around the toilet.

A backpack containing crystal methamphetamine was located near a semi-automatic assault rifle, and another pistol was found next to a bag of cash.

Outside, agents discovered a large diaper box inside Bezie’s Hummer H2 containing approximately 114,000 fentanyl pills. Bezie admitted the drugs, firearms, and cash belonged to him and that he had tried to flush pills down the toilet.

There is no parole in the federal system.

In total, investigators seized more than seven kilograms of methamphetamine, over 100,000 fentanyl pills, $64,000 in cash, multiple firearms, and body armor.

While being held at the Cibola County Correctional Center, Bezie allegedly trafficked drugs, smuggled contraband, and assaulted a correctional officer.

Bezie subsequently pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Upon his release from prison, Bezie will be subject to five years of supervised release.

As part of his sentence, Bezie was ordered to forfeit the $64,000 in cash, multiple vehicles including a 2018 Polaris Slingshot motorcycle, a 2018 CanAm ATV, and two trailers, his Albuquerque residence, five firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, ballistic vests, jewelry, a gold-colored money counter, and seven cell phones.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded more than 80,390 drug overdoses in 2024, down from 110,037 in 2023.

Almost all states across the nation saw decreases; Louisiana, Michigan, New Hampshire, Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin and Washington, D.C., experienced declines of 35% or more. In contrast, South Dakota and Nevada had slight increases compared to the same period in 2023.

The Trump administration has cracked down on drug trafficking across the border. In February, Trump signed an order that targeted drug traffickers.

Annual drug overdose deaths are projected to reach their lowest level since 2019.

Acting U.S. Attorney Ryan Ellison and Acting Special Agent in Charge Philip Russell of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Albuquerque Field Office made the announcement today.

The FBI’s Violent Gang Task Force (VGTF) investigated this case with assistance from the Albuquerque Police Department, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Mysliwiec is prosecuting the case.

