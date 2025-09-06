Trump Might Send Troops to Portland Next

President Donald Trump on Friday said that he might send troops to Portland next in his crime crack down.

Trump was likely responding to a Fox News report that protesters placed a guillotine in front of the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement field office in Portland, Oregon, earlier this week.

“Portland, it’s unbelievable what’s going on in Portland. The destruction of the city. I’m going to look at it now,” Trump said in a Friday new conference.

Trump has talked about sending troops to Chicago, Portland, Baltimore, and New Orleans - all Democrat-run cities in which he says that crime is out of control.

All but Baltimore are sanctuary cities, meaning that they won’t partner with immigration officers who deport illegal aliens unless those people are wanted on a criminal warrant by local or federal authorities, if they have been convicted of a serious crime and remain in the United States illegally, or if they are a clear threat to public safety or national security.

Last month, the Department of Justice released a list of sanctuary states, cities, and counties.

Oregon Attorney General Rayfield will sue the federal government if it sends troops into Oregon, he said in a statement.

“If the president tries to send troops into Oregon to police our communities, we will not hesitate to take action in court. Although some threats from the Trump administration may be new or surprising, this one is not: we’ve been preparing to respond since Trump returned to office. We’re actively preparing for various scenarios, in coordination with key partners in Oregon, and our multistate AG coalition. California showed how effective our approach can be to stop federal overreach. Oregon is a safe place, and we intend to keep it that way. The president may have a lot of power, but he has to stay in his lane—and if he doesn’t, we’ll hold him accountable.”

Read our statement on the threat of National Guard being deployed to Oregon. #orpol #orleg #nationalguard

The president has secured Washington D.C. using troops after a wave of violent crime.

In June, 21-year-old congressional intern Eric Tarpinian-Jachym was gunned down less than a mile from the White House. The alleged shooters fired a total of 79 rounds, hitting the intern four times and injuring a woman and a 16-year-old boy.

Today, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro announced the arrest and charging of two 17-year-olds as adults.

The crime crack down continues, according to Attorney General Pam Bondi.

“Last night, 75 arrests were made and 11 illegal guns were taken off the streets of our nation’s capital. Make DC Safe Again! ”

Make DC Safe Again! 🇺🇸

Trump applauded the military for securing the city.

"We have virtually no crime. It's gone from the most unsafe city in the United States, almost, to to one of the safest cities, maybe the safest city in the United States. That's a tremendous complement to our military."