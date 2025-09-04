8 Michigan Men Charged in International Car Smuggling Ring

The federal and state government busted eight Michigan men for stealing hundreds of vehicles using shipping containers, according to an indictment unsealed today.

From July 2023 through August 2025, eight men conspired to receive stolen vehicles at one of four commercial or industrial lots. Conspirators would then pack two or more vehicles at the lots into shipping containers and ship the containers’ transportation to port cities via freight or rail. From the port cities, if law enforcement had not already interdicted the containers, the containers with cars would ship overseas.

Charged were:

Haydar Al Haydari, 41, of Garden City;

Karar Alnakash, 43, of Detroit;

Abbas Al Othman, 42; of Dearborn Heights;

Mohammed Al Hilo, 36, of Detroit;

Moustapha Al Fetlawi, 46, of Dearborn Heights;

Terrill Davis, 33, of Detroit;

David Roshinsky Williams, 32, of Harper Woods; and

Mohammed Al Abboodi, 35, of Detroit.

The charges stem from an investigation initiated by the Dearborn Police Department and involving U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations with assistance from Customs and Border Protection and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“Stolen cars have no place in interstate commerce and foreign trade,” said United States Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon. “I very much appreciate the diligent work of our many law-enforcement partners in recovering countless vehicles and putting an end to this criminal scheme. Our work to secure justice for the conspirators and their victims continues.”

All defendants face one count of conspiracy to transport stolen vehicles, and each also faces one or more counts of transportation of a stolen vehicle.

“Our efforts have led to the recovery of over 350 stolen vehicles and behind every one of those stolen cars is a victim” said ICE HSI Detroit acting Special Agent in Charge Matthew Stentz. “This case hits even closer to home in a state like Michigan, where auto theft doesn’t just hurt our wallets, but our culture. Our HSI special agents and law enforcement partners will continue to do the work necessary to take down these operations that harm everyday Americans.”

If convicted on the charge of conspiracy, the defendants each face a maximum penalty of no more than five years in prison and a fine of not more than $250,000. If convicted on the charge of transportation of stolen motor vehicles, the defendants each face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

“This indictment underscores the importance of law enforcement collaboration to ensure those who exploit our borders through unlawful commercial vehicle smuggling operations are brought to justice,” said Reuben Coleman, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office. “The FBI in Michigan is proud to work alongside our local, state, and federal partners in disrupting both domestic and international trafficking networks. We remain committed to protecting our community and safeguarding the integrity of our infrastructure.”

The case was investigated by agents of ICE HSI with significant assistance from CBP, FBI, Bureau of Industry and Security, Dearborn Police, Dearborn Heights Police, Livonia Police, Garden City Police, Detroit Police, CSX Police, Norfolk Southern Police, HSI Newark, HSI Norfolk and CBP Newark and task-force officers affiliated with the Southeast Michigan Auto Crimes Consortium. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Louie Meizlish, Hank Moon, and Catherine Morris.

"This case demonstrates the strength of partnerships between local and federal law enforcement,” said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin. “I want to thank our partners in the Southeast Michigan Auto Crimes Consortium (SMACC), whose collaboration was instrumental in this case. I also want to acknowledge the critical funding and support provided by Auto Theft Prevention Authority (ATPA), which makes this type of proactive investigation possible. Together, we are protecting victims, safeguarding our communities, and holding criminals accountable."

Anyone with information relevant to this case is asked to contact HSI at HSIDetroit_StolenAuto_Tipline@hsi.dhs.gov

Gorgon was joined in the announcement by Acting Special Agent in Charge Matthew Stentz, ICE Homeland Security Investigations Detroit; Marty C. Raybon, Director of Field Operations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection; Reuben Coleman Acting Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Detroit Division; and Chief Issa Shahin, Dearborn Police Department.

