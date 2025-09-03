Yeah, About Those Disgusting Protesters Who Shouted at JD Vance at Annunciation Catholic...
Ana Kasparian Was Not Prepared to Go Head-to-Head With Scott Jennings Over the...
Protesters Exploit Catholic School Shooting Victims to Heckle JD Vance at Memorial Service
Joy Reid Just Peddled the Most Deranged Conspiracy Theory About Trump Assassination Attemp...
This State Just Banned Lab-Grown Meat
VIP
Trump Denials of His Death Needs a Fact Check
My Chinese Friend
Senator Tim Kaine Tells Americans Their Rights Come From Government
Ben Shapiro Schools CNN Panel on the Real Driver of U.S. Debt
GMU President Defies Federal Order, Refuses Apology Over DEI Violations
Jeffrey Epstein Victims' Lawyer Shuts Down Talk of a 'List'
The Barbarians Within
Left-Wing Influencer War Looms As Lawsuit Threatened
The Left Belittles Prayer—but God Is What We Need
Tipsheet

AGs to EPA: End Taxpayer Grants to Woke Climate Group

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | September 03, 2025 5:01 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

A group of 23 states attorneys general urged the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to stop funding a group funding climate activism nationwide for judges. 

Advertisement

The group urged EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin to stop funding the Washington D.C.-based Environmental Policy Institute.

One of EPI’s projects is the Climate Judiciary Project, which it says has hosted more than 50 events and trained more than 2,000 judges on their climate science. 

The Climate Judiciary Project claims they are providing “objective and trusted” education, but the attorneys general say that the group appears to be lobbying judges in favor of climate change policy.

"The Climate Judiciary Project’s mission is clear: lobby judges in order to make climate change policy through the courts," the letter said. "An alumni magazine profile said the quiet part out loud, writing that the Climate Judiciary Project co-founder was “explaining the science of climate change to a group of people with real power to act on it: judges. The Climate Judiciary Project’s tampering raises serious legal and ethical questions.”

The Climate Judiciary Project describes themselves as “authoritative, objective, and trusted education on climate science." The attorneys general say that this group doesn't provide neutral information. In some cases, the participating judged go on to rule on climate change lawsuits. 

Recommended

Senator Tim Kaine Tells Americans Their Rights Come From Government Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

For example: Hawaii Supreme Court Justice Mark Reckenwald ruled in favor of law firm Sher Edling in a lawsuit it filed in 2020 on behalf of the city and County of Honolulu.

In 2019, a member of ELI visited Hawaii to “encourage Hawaii to consider a nuisance lawsuit."

 Ag Letter to Epa Re Eli Grants 8.26.25 Final  by  scott.mcclallen 


The letter asked the EPA to cancel any ongoing grants to the group. 

"EPA should not be funding these activities or the organization that sponsors them. We respectfully request that EPA cancel an on-going grants to ELI and ensure that ELI does not receive any future grants while it is sponsoring the Climate Judiciary Project."

Attorney General Knudsen claimed that the Climate Judiciary Project makes deceptive and misleading statements under the guise of consumer protection laws. 

“As attorney general, I refuse to stand by while Americans’ tax dollars fund radical environmental training for judges across the country,” Attorney General Knudsen said in an August 26 letter. “The Environmental Law Institute’s Climate Judiciary Project is using woke climate propaganda, under the guise of what they call ‘neutral’ education, to persuade judges and push their wildly unpopular agenda through the court system.“I commend President Trump’s efforts to cut waste and abuse during the first eight months of his presidency, and I am optimistic that his Administration will do the right thing and halt all funding to ELI.”

Advertisement

Attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming joined the letter.

In 2023, the ELI received approximately 13 percent of its revenue from EPA grants with an additional 8.4 percent in 2024.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CLIMATE CHANGE EPA JUDGES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Senator Tim Kaine Tells Americans Their Rights Come From Government Dmitri Bolt
This Reporter Got a Brutal Reality Check After Trying to Have a 'Gotcha' Moment With Trump Jeff Charles
Yeah, About Those Disgusting Protesters Who Shouted at JD Vance at Annunciation Catholic School... Matt Vespa
Yes, an NBC News Reporter Pitched This Question to the Epstein Victims. Their Answer Won't Please Dems. Matt Vespa
Joy Reid Just Peddled the Most Deranged Conspiracy Theory About Trump Assassination Attempt Jeff Charles
Left-Wing Influencer War Looms As Lawsuit Threatened Scott McClallen

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Senator Tim Kaine Tells Americans Their Rights Come From Government Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement