Libs Turn on Each Other: $8,000 a month paid for Dem Influencers

The Sixteen Thirty Fund wants to bankroll its own Joe Rogan to support Democratic political candidates, according to a Wired story written by left-wing reporter Taylor Lorenz.

Lorenz identified Chorus as a project of the Sixteen Thirty Fund, which has ties to Arabella Advisors. It’s reportedly offering $8,000 a month to some influencers, with strings attached about what content they can post.

Random influencers boosting conspiracy theories is one thing, but a journalist boosting a conspiracy theory and instigating a smear campaign against a fellow reporter in an influencer group chat is wild. People can read the story themselves here https://t.co/IzjFdNj4n8 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) August 29, 2025

Lorenz faced pushback after running the story, she said on social media.

I heard from a right wing media reporter yesterday that Chorus is pitching “hit pieces” on me. I wonder if this story, which repeats the false claim that I’m funded by the Sixteen Thirty Fund (I am not), is part of that well funded smear campaign. https://t.co/wYOHJbKz2t — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) August 29, 2025

Chorus co-founder Brian Tyler Cohen responded. He claimed that the company doesn't restrict what those sponsored can say.

Creators get a stipend for being in the program and attending trainings. Chorus doesn’t police anyone’s content. Do you expect every tweet and video to be preceded by “FYI I am part of a scholarship program where I learn tips on optimizing my content?” https://t.co/pGr7QoGDK6 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 29, 2025

He retweeted another account claiming that the network could boost the Dem network.

"Journalists have been reporting for MONTHS about the Dem influencer network being underfunded + then act like it's a nefarious thing when it gets funded by nonpublic Dem donors."

The left has struggled to form popular content creators, podcasters, or push politicians who seem relatable to the average person. Look to recent politicians including Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Kamala Harris, and Joe Biden.

Harris' campaign paid Oprah Winfrey's company $1 million for an event, $165,000 to a company owned by Beyonce, and $50,000 to a company owned by basketball star Lebron James. Still, Harris lost the popular vote by over 2 million votes.

Meanwhile, on the right, Joe Rogan, Theo Von, and the Ruthless podcast interviewed J.D. Vance. About 2.75 million people subscribe to conservative commentator Megyn Kelly on Youtube.

Walz and Harris declined an interview request from comedian Theo Von.

Harris did go on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she gave these words of wisdom that show one reason why she lost the election.

"Well, I think you and your listeners have really got this thing right, which is one of the best ways to communicate with people is to be real and to talk about the things that people really care about. What I love about what you do is that your Your voice in your show is really about your listeners. And I think, especially now, this is a moment in the country and in life where people really want to know they're seen and heard and that they're part of a community, that they're not out there alone."





