VP Vance Touts Big Beautiful Bill in Atlanta

Vice President J.D. Vance touted President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill in Peachtree, Georgia on Thursday.

Vance talked for about 30 minutes. He said that Trump’s signature tax bill that would increase domestic manufacturing, how Trump is making Washington D.C. safe again, and how more people should go into trade school.

“This facility, this manufacturing plant represents what makes America great: the products that you build, the jobs created, the ingenuity, and the technology and the development and all the things that actually make America run are built right here in this incredible facility,” Vance told the crowd.

President Trump’s bill will bring manufacturing back to the United States, Vance said, after a generation of politicians who shipped jobs overseas.

“And let’s be honest, folks,” Vance said. “It wasn’t just Democrats, it was Democrats and Republicans who would ship our jobs overseas, close our factory doors, and not do a damn thing for the American worker. So how nice is it in Washing D.C. to have a government that is going to protect your jobs?” The facility makes refrigerators that fast food company ChicFila uses, Vance said.

Companies that choose to make products overseas and ship them here will pay a “big fat tariff," Vance said, while domestic manufacturers will receive tax cuts.

Manufacturing is returning to the United States, according to new research published on August 12 from the St. Louis Federal Reserve.

He said that the law means that take-home pay should increase by $10,000 over the next few years. The Working Families Tax Cut increased the child tax credit and didn’t tax tips up to $25,000.

“If you’re working hard and playing by the rules, then you ought to have a government that stands up for you instead of fights against you," Vance said.

Vance said that Trump’s administration plans to kick illegal immigrants off of Medicaid.

“I happen to believe that Medicaid belongs to American workers and American families," Vance said. "I happen to believe that when you are struggling in this country, we’re a generous people and we want to help you. But we want to help the people who have the legal right to be in the United States of America.”

Wrapping up, Vance fielded questions from the media.

The vice president said that he didn’t understand why local governments allow homeless populations to “fester on the streets” instead of getting them medical care and off the streets. All across the nation, cities have “no-go” zones because leaders “decided to make streets safe for criminals instead of safe for the people who pay our taxes and keep our communities going,” Vance said.

He encouraged local leaders to follow Trump’s lead in Washington D.C. and reduce crime so families can visit downtown areas without being attacked by criminals.

“You ought to be able to without being harrassed by a criminal," Vance said. "We’ve got to take Americas’ streets back for the American people, and that’s what the President of the United States is doing every single day.”

Pivoting to education, Vance said that the nation needs more students entering trade schools.

"If you want to get a four-year degree, great. But if you want to be a plumber or a pipe fitter, your government ought to fight for you, too," Vance said.

He encouraged people to build things with their hands.

"We're not going to have plumbing that works. We're not going to ahave lights that turn on unless we've got enough people going into our trade schools," Vance said.

