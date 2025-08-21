20 States Sue DOJ for Tying Grant to Deporting Illegal Immigrants

The attorney general of 20 states has sued President Trump’s administration for tying a crime victim grant to illegal immigration enforcement.

If states want to use crime victim grants, then they must assist the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s civil immigration enforcement efforts, according to a lawsuit filed on August 18 in the District of Rhode Island.

The lawsuit challenges the Department of Justice over tying together conditions on Congressionally-authorized Victims of Crime Act grants to cooperating with the federal government's efforts to deport illegal immigrants.

The DOJ said that states must assist the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s civil immigration enforcement efforts.

The attorneys general argue this directive conflicts with the separation of powers and federalism.

The State of Michigan has received between $27 and $43 million in Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) funding each year for the past five years. States that don’t cooperate with the deportation of illegal immigrants can’t use the funds, the lawsuit claims.

“Without crucial support services to offer victims of heinous crimes, they’re much less likely to pursue a criminal prosecution to hold their attackers accountable and make our communities safer,” Nessel said in a statement. “The Trump Administration pretends to care about fighting crime, but their actions tell a different story."

In 1984, former President Ronald Reagan created the grant programs for crime victims that include victim and witness advocacy services, emergency shelter, medical, funeral, and burial expenses, crime scene cleanup, sexual assault forensic exams, and more. States use these funds to assist nearly 9 million crime victims per year and to provide compensation for more than 200,000 victims’ claims per year.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has targeted sanctuary cities, counties, and states, she said in a post on X.

"Any sanctuary jurisdiction that continues to put illegal aliens ahead of American citizens can either come to the table or see us in court. Today @TheJusticeDept delivered demand letters to sanctuary cities, counties, and states — a key step in our strategic effort to eradicate sanctuary policies from California to New York."

Any sanctuary jurisdiction that continues to put illegal aliens ahead of American citizens can either come to the table or see us in court.



— Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) August 14, 2025

The grants have been awarded to 115 victim service organizations throughout the state who provide critical services to victims of child abuse, domestic violence, sexual assault, elder abuse, and human trafficking. These organizations include child advocacy centers, sexual assault nurse examiner programs, domestic violence shelters and services providers, rape crisis centers, anti-human trafficking organizations, legal services for victims, elder abuse resources, and trauma recovery centers.

The lawsuit asks the Court to permanently enjoin the DOJ from implementing the deal terms.

Nessel joins the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia in filing this lawsuit.

This is the 32nd time that Nessel has sued the Trump administration.

