NYT Op-Ed: Left Can't Win Without New Constitution

After President Trump won the Electoral College and the popular vote in the 2024 election, a New York Times op-ed says that Democrats must change the rules to win.

The piece is titled: “Abolish the Senate.” “End the Electoral College.” “Pack the Court.” The subhead reads: "Why the left can’t win without a new Constitution.”

The story described a theory from the Left “that believes Donald Trump’s election shows not just that American Democracy is in danger, but that it doesn’t really work at all. What the country needs isn’t just a new policy agenda; it might need the kind of constitutional revolution – from adding new states, to packing the Supreme Court – that some Democrats already flirted with under Joe Biden.”

Osita Nwanevu, a contributing editor at the New Republic and the Democratic Institutions fellow at the Roosevelt Institute, pitched the idea.

Nwanevu said that the U.S. should add Puerto Rico, Washington D.C., and the territories as states.

He said that these changes won’t hurt democracy.

“...I don’t think what we’re deflating is necessarily democracy itself. We’re deflating the concept of the will of the people. But democracy remains important because, again, I think that through these fair contests, you allow people the chance to have a voice and have a say in their society and shaping the conditions of their lives.”

When President Trump won the 2016, Democrats blamed Russian Collusion, they blamed election interference, and more. Emails declassified by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard show that the Russia report was a rushed hoax.

Trump promised to lower inflation, to shut down the border, deport illegal immigrants, make America a dominant energy producer, and cancel the electric vehicle mandate.

Jeff Clark, the Acting Administrator of the Office of Management and Budget, reacted to the op-ed on X.

"NYT: 'Abolish the Senate. End the Electoral College. Pack the Court: Why the Left Can’t Win Without a New Constitution.' Open communists, who would destroy the American Republic that has guaranteed our liberties for two-plus centuries, walk among us.Their destructive 'ideas' are growing in popularity. And, of course, the New York Times is promoting this development and stoking its fires.Worse yet, the NYT had ostensible religious conservative Ross Douthat do this. (See what I did there? )"

Nationwide, the Democrat party is struggling to produce likable candidates. It ran Kamala Harris and Minn. Gov. Tim Walz against President Trump and J.D. Vance in the last election.

The Democratic Party might run Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, or California Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2028. Or it might seek to change the rules to win another way, according to this op-ed.

