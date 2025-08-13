Tulsi Gabbard Declassifies Bombshell Email Proving Russia Hoax Was Manufactured

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard declassified an email from 2016 that exposes the Russia hoax.

In the email, then-DNI James Clapper wrote that it might have to “compromise” on our ‘normal’ modalities” regarding the Russia report.

Advertisement

Gabbard posted on X: ”Newly declassified Top Secret emails sent on December 22, 2016 complying with President Obama's order to create the manufactured January 2017 ICA about Russia expose how DNI James Clapper demanded the IC fall in line behind the Russia Hoax. Clapper admits that it was a "team sport" that required "compromise on our 'normal modalities'". Read for yourself below:”

🚨Newly declassified Top Secret emails sent on December 22, 2016 complying with President Obama's order to create the manufactured January 2017 ICA about Russia expose how DNI James Clapper demanded the IC fall in line behind the Russia Hoax. Clapper admits that it was a "team… pic.twitter.com/fVHq9E1no7 — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) August 13, 2025





On December 22, 2016, Rogers wrote to Clapper, then-FBI Director James Comey, and then CIA Director John Brennan expressing serious concerns over the NSA’s lack of “sufficient access,” warning that NSA personnel “aren’t fully comfortable saying that they have had enough time to review all of the intelligence to be absolutely confident in their assessments.” Clapper responded, "We will facilitate as much as mutual transparency as possible as we complete the report. but. more time is not negotiable. We may have to compromise on our ‘normal’ modalities,' since we must do this on such a compressed schedule. This is one project that has to be a team sport."

The Russia Hoax deceived the American public and came from Obama, Gabbard said.

“The leading figures in the Russia Hoax have spent years deceiving the American public by presenting their manufactured and politicized assessments as credible intelligence. The email released today reinforces what we already exposed: the decision to compromise standards and violate protocols in the creation of the 2017 manufactured intelligence assessment was deliberate and came from the very top,” Gabbard said in a statement.

Special counsel Robert Mueller spent 22 months investigating the alleged collusion but found no evidence of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign to influence the election.

Gabbard posted in July: "New evidence has emerged of the most egregious weaponization and politicization of intelligence in American history. Per President @realDonaldTrump's directive, I have declassified a @HouseIntel oversight majority staff report that exposes how the Obama Administration manufactured the January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment that they knew was false, promoting the LIE that Vladimir Putin and the Russian government helped President Trump win the 2016 election."

Advertisement

🧵 New evidence has emerged of the most egregious weaponization and politicization of intelligence in American history. Per President @realDonaldTrump's directive, I have declassified a @HouseIntel oversight majority staff report that exposes how the Obama Administration… pic.twitter.com/0sS4Df8yoI — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) July 23, 2025

Editor's Note: The Trump administration is exposing Barack Obama and his administration's Russian Collusion Hoax.

Help us continue to report on their blatant corruption and attacks on President Trump. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.