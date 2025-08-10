Well, 249 Years Was A Pretty Good Run…
How Ya Jewin'?
The Food and Drug Administration Needs to Get Back on Track
Resident to Sue Whitmer Over 35th District Vacancy Amid Political Gridlock
J.D. Vance Calls on GOP to Get Aggressive on Redistricting: 'Time to Fight...
Beto O’Rourke’s Profane Tirade: F*** the Rules,' Calls GOP 'Fascists'
Complaint: Harvard Med Hiring Violates Constitution
VIP
Trump Admin Offers $50 Million Bounty for Maduro, Targeting Socialist Regime and Narco-Tie...
Former AOC Campaign Staffer Charged With Making Terroristic Threats
Trump Suggests Plans to Privatize Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, Unleashing $30 Billion...
Newsom Backs Texas Dems’ Escape to Thwart GOP Redistricting Effort
Kash Patel Unloads on Crime in the U.S. in Trump's First 200 Days
ICE Nabs Illegal Alien Accused of Child Sex Crimes After Local Authorities Release...
Iran's Mullahs Moving the Deckchairs on the Titanic
Tipsheet

Trump to Address D.C. Crime in Monday Briefing

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | August 10, 2025 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Donald Trump will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. about crime, he said in a Truth Social post. 

The post follows weeks of shootings and violence in Washington D.C. 

Advertisement

Last night, law enforcement responded to shots fired near Navy Yard and a group of over 100 youths riding dirt bikes and igniting fireworks, according to multiple accounts. 

"Navy Yard, Washington D.C. Shots Fired: At approx. 9:26pm shot(s) rang out near the Navy Yard - Ballpark metro stop. A suspect was arrested and a firearm was recovered shortly afterwards. A group of 100+ youths were gathered in the park launching fireworks, riding dirt bikes, and scootering on electric vehicles. Multiple federal agencies were spotted included FBI and HSI after the incident. @BorderHawkNews"

Trump said that he will address crime, cleanliness, and renovations in Washington D.C. 

“The Press Conference on Crime and “Beautification” will be held tomorrow, at 10:00 A.M. EST, in the Press Briefing Room, and it will not only involve ending the Crime, Murder, and Death in our Nation’s Capital, but will also be about Cleanliness and the General Physical Renovation and Condition of our once beautiful and well maintained Capital."

Recommended

Rachel Maddow and the Case of the Imaginary Dictatorship Kevin McCullough
Advertisement

If the federal government will spend billions of dollars renovating the Federal Reserve, then it will also clean up Washington D.C., Trump said in the post. 

"We are not going to allow people to spend $3.1 Billion Dollars on fixing up a building, like the Federal Reserve, which could have been done in a far more elegant and time sensitive manner for $50 to $100 Million Dollars. The Renovation would have actually been better, and we would have saved $3 Billion Dollars, Traffic Jams, and never-ending Construction. The Mayor of D.C., Muriel Bowser, is a good person who has tried, but she has been given many chances, and the Crime Numbers get worse, and the City only gets dirtier and less attractive."

"The American Public is not going to put up with it any longer. Just like I took care of the Border, where you had ZERO Illegals coming across last month, from millions the year before, I will take care of our cherished Capital, and we will make it, truly, GREAT AGAIN! Before the tents, squalor, filth, and Crime, it was the most beautiful Capital in the World. It will soon be that again. Thank you for your attention to this matter — See you tomorrow at 10 A.M.!"

Advertisement

The post follows multiple shootings and violence in Washington, D.C. 

Ex-DOGE staffer ‘Big Balls’ saved a woman in Washington, DC from being carjacked but got subjected to a vicious beating.

On Aug. 5, Elon Musk said that the government should federalize D.C. 

"A few days ago, a gang of about a dozen young men tried to assault a woman in her car at night in DC. A @Doge team member saw what was happening, ran to defend her and was severely beaten to the point of concussion, but he saved her.It is time to federalize DC."

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP FBI GUN VIOLENCE WASHINGTON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rachel Maddow and the Case of the Imaginary Dictatorship Kevin McCullough
New York City: Vote for Sliwa (But Prepare for the Worst) Arthur Schaper
Well, 249 Years Was A Pretty Good Run… Derek Hunter
Feeding Our Future Scheme Leader Sentenced to 28 Years in Prison Scott McClallen
Trump Suggests Plans to Privatize Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, Unleashing $30 Billion Market Shake-Up Sarah Arnold
How Ya Jewin'? Alan Joseph Bauer

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Rachel Maddow and the Case of the Imaginary Dictatorship Kevin McCullough
Advertisement