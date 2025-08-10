Trump to Address D.C. Crime in Monday Briefing

President Donald Trump will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. about crime, he said in a Truth Social post.

Last night, law enforcement responded to shots fired near Navy Yard and a group of over 100 youths riding dirt bikes and igniting fireworks, according to multiple accounts.

"Navy Yard, Washington D.C. Shots Fired: At approx. 9:26pm shot(s) rang out near the Navy Yard - Ballpark metro stop. A suspect was arrested and a firearm was recovered shortly afterwards. A group of 100+ youths were gathered in the park launching fireworks, riding dirt bikes, and scootering on electric vehicles. Multiple federal agencies were spotted included FBI and HSI after the incident. @BorderHawkNews"

📍Navy Yard, Washington D.C.



Shots Fired: At approx. 9:26pm shot(s) rang out near the Navy Yard - Ballpark metro stop. A suspect was arrested and a firearm was recovered shortly afterwards.



A group of 100+ youths were gathered in the park launching fireworks, riding dirt… pic.twitter.com/KIBzSHUWxb — Wid Lyman (@Wid_Lyman) August 10, 2025

Trump said that he will address crime, cleanliness, and renovations in Washington D.C.

“The Press Conference on Crime and “Beautification” will be held tomorrow, at 10:00 A.M. EST, in the Press Briefing Room, and it will not only involve ending the Crime, Murder, and Death in our Nation’s Capital, but will also be about Cleanliness and the General Physical Renovation and Condition of our once beautiful and well maintained Capital."

If the federal government will spend billions of dollars renovating the Federal Reserve, then it will also clean up Washington D.C., Trump said in the post.

"We are not going to allow people to spend $3.1 Billion Dollars on fixing up a building, like the Federal Reserve, which could have been done in a far more elegant and time sensitive manner for $50 to $100 Million Dollars. The Renovation would have actually been better, and we would have saved $3 Billion Dollars, Traffic Jams, and never-ending Construction. The Mayor of D.C., Muriel Bowser, is a good person who has tried, but she has been given many chances, and the Crime Numbers get worse, and the City only gets dirtier and less attractive."

"The American Public is not going to put up with it any longer. Just like I took care of the Border, where you had ZERO Illegals coming across last month, from millions the year before, I will take care of our cherished Capital, and we will make it, truly, GREAT AGAIN! Before the tents, squalor, filth, and Crime, it was the most beautiful Capital in the World. It will soon be that again. Thank you for your attention to this matter — See you tomorrow at 10 A.M.!"

Ex-DOGE staffer ‘Big Balls’ saved a woman in Washington, DC from being carjacked but got subjected to a vicious beating.

On Aug. 5, Elon Musk said that the government should federalize D.C.

"A few days ago, a gang of about a dozen young men tried to assault a woman in her car at night in DC. A @Doge team member saw what was happening, ran to defend her and was severely beaten to the point of concussion, but he saved her.It is time to federalize DC."

