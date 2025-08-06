Apple Boosts U.S. Investment to $600 Billion With New Manufacturing Push

Apple announced a new $100 billion commitment to America, a significant acceleration of its U.S. investment that now totals $600 billion over the next four years.

The change aims to build the new American Manufacturing Program (AMP) dedicated to bringing more of Apple’s supply chain and advanced manufacturing to the U.S.

Through AMP, Apple will increase its investment across America and incentivize global companies to manufacture even more critical components in the United States.

Apple supports more than 450,000 jobs with thousands of suppliers and partners across all 50 states — including significant expansions in Arizona, California, Iowa, Kentucky, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Texas, and Utah.

“Today, we’re proud to increase our investments across the United States to $600 billion over four years and launch our new American Manufacturing Program,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “This includes new and expanded work with 10 companies across America. They produce components that are used in Apple products sold all over the world, and we’re grateful to the President for his support.”

Apple parts and components manufactured in the U.S. ship to customers around the world; in fact, roughly two-thirds of the components made in the U.S. are exported to customers outside the U.S. Apple partners with thousands of suppliers across all 50 states, supporting more than 450,000 supplier and partner jobs. In the next four years, Apple plans to directly hire 20,000 people in the U.S. — the vast majority focused on R&D, silicon engineering, software development, and AI and machine learning.

The first AMP partners include Corning, Coherent, GlobalWafers America, Applied Materials, Texas Instruments, Samsung, GlobalFoundries, Amkor, and Broadcom. The American Manufacturing Program will help fund an expansion of Apple’s long-standing partnership with Corning, bringing a smartphone glass production line to a factory in Harrodsburg, Kentucky.

Apple is trying to create an end-to-end silicon supply chain in the United States.

This U.S. silicon supply chain is on track to produce more than 19 billion chips for Apple products in 2025.

That includes TSMC in Arizona, which is producing tens of millions of chips for Apple using one of the most advanced process technologies in America.

“Apple engineers work closely with suppliers across the United States to create silicon chips that are on the leading edge of innovation,” said Sabih Khan, Apple’s chief operating officer. “We’re committed to supporting U.S. suppliers involved in every key stage of the chip-making process — from the earliest stages of research and development, to final fabrication and packaging. We want America to lead in this critical industry, and we’re expanding our efforts to grow a silicon manufacturing ecosystem that will benefit innovators across America.”

Earlier this year, construction began in Houston on the new factory supporting production of advanced Apple servers, and in July, the facility produced its first test unit.

The 250,000-square-foot server manufacturing facility is slated to begin mass production in 2026. Previously manufactured outside the U.S., the servers from Houston will play a key role in powering Apple Intelligence, and are the foundation of Private Cloud Compute, which combines powerful AI processing with the most advanced security architecture ever deployed at scale for AI cloud computing.

In Detroit, registration is now open for the new Apple Manufacturing Academy, which was announced in February and is set to open on August 19. The academy will offer consultations and courses to small and medium-sized businesses on how they can implement advanced manufacturing and AI into their manufacturing programs. Construction is also underway in Maiden, North Carolina, where Apple is expanding the capacity of its data center with a significant investment in its state-of-the-art facility that supports North American users of Apple services. The expansion builds on more than $5 billion that Apple has already invested in Catawba County. Apple’s Maiden facility supports Apple’s services such as iCloud, the App Store, Apple Music, iMessage, Apple TV+, Apple Sports, and more. Apple is also expanding data center capacity in states across the country, with construction underway in Iowa, Nevada, and Oregon.

