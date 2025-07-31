Trump Explains How the Situation in Gaza Can Immediately End
Michael Whately Announces U.S. Senate Run

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | July 31, 2025 7:41 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Michael Whately, the Republican National Committee Chair, is running for U.S. Senate, he announced on X. 

“I’m excited to announce my campaign for the U.S. Senate to represent the great state of North Carolina!

I am humbled and excited to begin this campaign, and I would be honored to earn your vote, your support, and your prayers.

Let’s get to work.”

Whately will face former Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat. 

Last week, President Donald Trump backed Whately in the 2026 Senate race. He posted on Truth Social: 

“He is STRONG on the Border, stopping Crime, supporting our Military/Veterans, cutting Taxes, and saving our always under siege Second Amendment. I need him in Washington, and I need him representing YOU!”

North Carolina is a battleground state. Cooper and Whately will vie for the seat of Republican Senator Thom Tillis, who decided not to run for reelection.  

Last month, Cooper announced his campaign on X. 

"I have thought on it and prayed about it, and I have decided: I am running to be the next U.S. Senator from North Carolina."

