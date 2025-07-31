200 Christians Killed in Nigeria: U.S. Lawmaker Calls for Sanctions

About 200 Christians were slaughtered in Nigeria last month, according to the Catholic News Agency.

The attackers destroyed the Northern farming village of Yelwata and shouted "Allahu Akbar", according to CBN news.

U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, a New Jersey Republican, called on President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on Africa for the persecution of Christians living in the Northern part of Nigeria.

In March, Smith said over 52,000 Christians in Nigeria have reportedly been targeted and killed by Islamist extremists while about 34,000 moderate non-Fulani Muslims have been murdered in Islamist attacks since 2009.

Up to 95% of those slaughtered were women and children, according to CBN News.

30 of the 43 Catholics who were massacred by Islamic jihadists at their Saturday night church service were buried today in the Congo.



As in Nigeria & Uganda, Muslim extremists continue to slaughter Christians in the Congo. Not one protest in the west. Macron & Starmer are… pic.twitter.com/Cag6UbXLFe — ♀️Jennifer Gingrich ✡️ (@fem_mb) July 29, 2025





When asked today by a reporter, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that she doesn’t know whether Trump will enact sanctions on Nigeria.

“I know the president wholeheartedly condemns the persecution of Christians, or frankly, of people of any faith all over the world. But I don’t have any updates for you in terms of sanctions in this part of the world,” Leavitt said during a July 31 news briefing.

Nigeria, one of many countries in Africa, is a dangerous place for Christians.

According to research from the nonprofit Open Doors, more Christians are killed for their faith in Nigeria than in the rest of the world combined.

