Gov. Abbott Calls for Immediate Expulsion After Student Mocks Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is demanding swift and decisive action after a Texas State University student publicly mocked the assassination of conservative leader Charlie Kirk during a Turning Point USA memorial event on campus.

The student was caught imitating Kirk’s murder in what can only be described as a vile and deeply disturbing display of political hatred. The event, meant to honor Kirk’s legacy, was disrupted by behavior that crossed every line of basic decency.

Gov. Abbott wasted no time calling for accountability.

“Hey, Texas State,” Abbott posted. “This conduct is not accepted at our schools. Expel this student immediately. Mocking assassination must have consequences.”

Abbott is right. There’s no excuse for celebrating or mocking political violence. This wasn’t a tasteless joke or poor judgment. It was a deliberate, hateful act that reflects the radical rot that’s been festering on college campuses for years, where conservative voices are demonized. Leftist extremism is protected under the guise of “free expression.”

The silence from university leadership so far is unacceptable. If Texas State refuses to act, they’re sending a dangerous message: that hatred toward conservatives is not only tolerated, but normalized.

