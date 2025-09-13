CBS Reporter Uses Charlie Kirk’s Death to Push Anti-Police Narrative

In the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, most Americans—regardless of politics—responded with mourning, prayer, and respect. But CBS Sports reporter Ashley Nicole Moss took a different route, using Kirk’s death to reignite racial grievance narratives and criticize Americans for showing sympathy.

Rather than expressing even basic human decency toward a young father and husband killed in cold blood, Moss attacked the NFL and the Green Bay Packers for holding a moment of silence.

“Politics don’t belong in sports, though, right?” she sneered on X.

politics don’t belong in sports though, right? https://t.co/ysFVauF3hO — Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) September 12, 2025

She later posted, “Just wish y’all had that same level of compassion for human life when Black people were getting gunned down at the hands of law enforcement.”

just wish y’all had that same level of compassion for human life when Black people were getting gunned down at the hands of law enforcement every other week vs. saying “they deserved it because they didn’t listen.” — Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) September 12, 2025

Moss conveniently ignored the fact that Kirk’s supporters responded to his death with prayer vigils—not riots, looting, or burning down cities. When George Floyd died in 2020, cities across America were set ablaze, businesses were destroyed, and dozens were killed or injured. The contrast is obvious, but politically inconvenient for those pushing the left’s narrative.

The facts also cut against Moss’s implication. In 2024, according to Statista, police shot and killed 445 white individuals and 227 black individuals—numbers that rarely make the headlines, let alone receive national outrage or corporate statements. But selective anger isn’t about facts; it’s about narrative control.

Moss isn’t alone. Several on the left have openly celebrated Kirk’s death. A University of Michigan assistant professor called it a “solution” to “violent rhetoric,” without offering any proof that Kirk ever promoted violence. Middle Tennessee State University fired its assistant dean after she publicly declared she had “zero sympathy” for Kirk.

This reaction from the left isn’t just callous—it’s revealing. The same people who demand “compassion” often show none for those with whom they disagree politically. They brand prayer vigils as offensive and spin the murder of a conservative into another platform for their ideological grievances.

