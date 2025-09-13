'This S**t Has to Stop': Bill Maher Rips Into the Left for Peddling...
The NYT Had to Post a Brutal Correction in Their Piece About Charlie...
Jasmine Crockett Just Hit a New Low With Her Hot Take on Charlie...
VIP
Conservatives Must Continue Speaking Out, Even As the Left Demands We Censor 'Objectionabl...
Cenk Uygur Loses His Mind When Dave Rubin Reads His Own Words About...
Rolling Stone Tries to Reject the Cancel Culture They Once Believed Was Good...
Pete Hegseth Says Military Will Track and Discipline Service Members Who Mock or...
Ben Shapiro Has Two Words For Those Who Think Kirk's Assassination Will Silence...
VIP
Jasmine Crockett Defends Comparing Trump to Hitler, Dismisses Concerns Over Left-Wing Inci...
House Republicans Demand Investigation Into Left-Wing Networks After Charlie Kirk Assassin...
White House Honors Charlie Kirk with Tribute Video Highlighting Faith and Patriotism
Charlie Kirk Assassin Lived With Transgender Partner
Erika Kirk Posts Heartbreaking Video Mourning Over Charlie’s Casket: 'I Love You'
Trump Demands NATO Cut Off Russia Oil, Threatens Major Sanctions and China Tariffs
Tipsheet

CBS Reporter Uses Charlie Kirk’s Death to Push Anti-Police Narrative

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | September 13, 2025 3:00 PM
Townhall Media

In the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, most Americans—regardless of politics—responded with mourning, prayer, and respect. But CBS Sports reporter Ashley Nicole Moss took a different route, using Kirk’s death to reignite racial grievance narratives and criticize Americans for showing sympathy.

Advertisement

Rather than expressing even basic human decency toward a young father and husband killed in cold blood, Moss attacked the NFL and the Green Bay Packers for holding a moment of silence. 

“Politics don’t belong in sports, though, right?” she sneered on X. 

She later posted, “Just wish y’all had that same level of compassion for human life when Black people were getting gunned down at the hands of law enforcement.”

Moss conveniently ignored the fact that Kirk’s supporters responded to his death with prayer vigils—not riots, looting, or burning down cities. When George Floyd died in 2020, cities across America were set ablaze, businesses were destroyed, and dozens were killed or injured. The contrast is obvious, but politically inconvenient for those pushing the left’s narrative.

The facts also cut against Moss’s implication. In 2024, according to Statista, police shot and killed 445 white individuals and 227 black individuals—numbers that rarely make the headlines, let alone receive national outrage or corporate statements. But selective anger isn’t about facts; it’s about narrative control.

Recommended

Cenk Uygur Loses His Mind When Dave Rubin Reads His Own Words About Charlie Kirk Back to Him Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Moss isn’t alone. Several on the left have openly celebrated Kirk’s death. A University of Michigan assistant professor called it a “solution” to “violent rhetoric,” without offering any proof that Kirk ever promoted violence. Middle Tennessee State University fired its assistant dean after she publicly declared she had “zero sympathy” for Kirk.

This reaction from the left isn’t just callous—it’s revealing. The same people who demand “compassion” often show none for those with whom they disagree politically. They brand prayer vigils as offensive and spin the murder of a conservative into another platform for their ideological grievances.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.



Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cenk Uygur Loses His Mind When Dave Rubin Reads His Own Words About Charlie Kirk Back to Him Amy Curtis
'This S**t Has to Stop': Bill Maher Rips Into the Left for Peddling This Anti-Trump Narrative Matt Vespa
Dem Senator Totally Melts Down After Suspect in Charlie Kirk's Assassination Is Exposed As a Leftist Matt Vespa
Charlie Kirk Assassin Lived With Transgender Partner Sarah Arnold
Who's That Bearded Man Caught Cheering As Charlie Kirk Is Shot? He's Come Forward. Matt Vespa
Pete Hegseth Needs to Settle All the Family’s Business Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Cenk Uygur Loses His Mind When Dave Rubin Reads His Own Words About Charlie Kirk Back to Him Amy Curtis
Advertisement