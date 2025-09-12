Republicans Move to Honor Charlie Kirk in U.S. Capitol Rotunda

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-NC) is preparing to introduce a resolution authorizing Charlie Kirk to lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda, pending the wishes of his family. The move recognizes Kirk’s role as a national conservative leader who dedicated his life to defending core American freedoms and spreading the Christian faith.

Mace said that Kirk is being recognized for his unwavering defense of American freedoms, his impact on millions, and his bold witness for Christ and the First Amendment.

"Charlie Kirk devoted his life to defending the freedoms defining our nation. He inspired millions, led countless souls to Christ, and never wavered in defense of the First Amendment. Such a legacy makes him uniquely worthy of this distinction," she wrote on X.

If the House and Senate approve Mace's resolution, the resolution would allow Kirk’s remains to lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda for a period of time determined by the Speaker of the House and the President pro tempore of the Senate.

If the Kirk family consents, the resolution would mark a rare recognition for a private citizen. It would also send a clear message: standing for truth is still worth honoring in this country.





We will be introducing a resolution authorizing Charlie Kirk to lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda, should the Kirk family wish for him to be honored there.



Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, built one of the most influential conservative youth movements in the country. He mobilized a generation to stand up for free speech, limited government, and traditional values—principles under increasing attack in today’s political climate. Kirk's impact on American culture and politics was undeniable. He reached millions, not by chasing popularity, but by boldly speaking truth in the face of hostility. From college campuses to national rallies, Kirk championed the First Amendment without apology. His public witness for Christ and unflinching defense of liberty have made him a symbol of conviction and courage. Granting him the honor of lying in the Capitol is more than a tribute to one man—it’s a statement that America still values faith, freedom, and fearless leadership.







