E. Jean Carroll Admits to Using 'Tricks' to Convince Jury in Trump Case

E. Jean Carroll, the writer who accused President Donald Trump of sexual assault in a case dating back over three decades, has now openly admitted to using calculated theatrics to sway the jury — including a deliberate effort to make herself appear “f**kable” to strengthen her claim.

In a recent interview following her legal win in a federal appeals court, Carroll explained that she and her legal team crafted a visual strategy meant to influence jurors' perception. Her goal: to convince them she was attractive enough in the 1990s for a powerful man like Trump to pursue. To do so, she recreated her 1996 look with precision — same hairstyle, same clothes, and even brought in the same makeup artist who helped with her appearance on a talk show nearly 30 years ago.

“It was enough. It was a trick,” Carroll said.

The case stems from Carroll’s claim that Trump assaulted her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room sometime in the mid-90s — an allegation she first made publicly in 2019. Trump has consistently denied even knowing Carroll, calling the accusation politically motivated and absurd. He has flatly stated, “This woman is not my type.”

Despite the absence of physical evidence, a jury found Trump liable for civil battery and defamation, awarding Carroll a staggering $83.3 million — most of it in punitive damages based on Trump’s public comments.

Trump’s legal team attempted to shield him using a Supreme Court ruling that presidents are immune from civil suits over official acts. But the courts ruled that his remarks about Carroll were not part of his official duties. His attorneys have vowed to take the case to the Supreme Court.

More disturbing than the verdict itself is Carroll’s cavalier admission that her courtroom image was a calculated ruse. She openly bragged about designing her appearance to manipulate the jury — not to present truth, but to stage a performance. This wasn’t justice served; it was theater.

And while Trump faces enormous penalties over defamation, the media’s own distortions have had consequences, too. ABC News recently paid Trump $15 million to settle after George Stephanopoulos falsely stated multiple times that Trump had been found “guilty of rape” — something no court has concluded.

