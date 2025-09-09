Trump Secures Key Judicial Win Over Foreign Aid
Biden’s Economic Mirage: Nearly a Million Phantom Jobs Disappear

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | September 09, 2025 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The Biden administration’s claim of a robust job market has officially collapsed under the weight of complex numbers. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) just announced that job creation in the 12 months through March 2025 was overstated by a staggering 911,000 jobs — the most significant downward revision on record. The economy, it turns out, wasn’t growing nearly as fast as Biden’s team led Americans to believe.

Instead of the originally reported 1.8 million new jobs, the actual figure is closer to 850,000. That cuts average monthly job growth during that period by more than half, from 147,000 down to just over 70,000. So much for the "strongest labor market we've ever seen."

These inflated numbers weren’t isolated to a single sector. The shortfall hit nearly every part of the economy, with the most damage in retail, hospitality, business services, and manufacturing. Even the information sector — often touted as a strength in Biden’s economy — saw a revision of over two percent, the steepest percentage drop of any category.

For President Donald Trump, who took office amid glowing media coverage of Biden’s so-called economic legacy, this revision confirms what many already suspected: he inherited a far weaker economy than advertised. What was framed as historic strength was just statistical smoke and mirrors.

Top Biden officials, including economic adviser Jared Bernstein and Fed Chair Jerome Powell, parroted the narrative of economic strength. In reality, voters who weren’t buying that narrative were more perceptive than the experts — not blind to strength, but aware of hidden weakness. Their instincts have now been validated.

Worse still, this misleading data may have helped the Federal Reserve misjudge the state of the economy late last year. The central bank cut interest rates three times from September to December 2024, likely believing the labor market was still solid. But with job growth now revealed to have been much weaker, and with unemployment rising to 4.3 percent in August — the highest since 2021 — the Fed’s policy may have been out of sync with reality from the start.

This isn’t a one-off mistake either. Just seven months ago, the BLS made a similar revision, slashing 600,000 jobs from the previous year’s estimates. Now, nearly a million more vanish from the books. A pattern is emerging: overstated growth, followed by quiet corrections after the political damage is done.

President Trump has responded by removing BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer and nominating economist E.J. Antoni, a vocal critic of the agency’s flawed methodology. After two consecutive years of massive revisions, accountability is long overdue.

The revision technically covers data only up to March 2025, but the picture since then has been no better. Just 22,000 jobs were added in August — hardly a sign of a thriving labor market. If anything, this latest data confirms that America’s economy has been sputtering for longer than the media or the Biden White House would admit. And now, the illusion is gone.

