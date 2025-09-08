Why France's Government Collapsed Today
'Never Trump Drummond': Oklahoma's GOP Frontrunner for Governor Slapped With Brutal Attack...
VIP
Donald Trump Owns the Democratic Party
UW Madison Journalism Professor Gives Students Assignment to Identify As 'Privileged' or '...
Illegal Immigrant Charged With Murder of Maryland Woman
Sen. Duckworth Claims Trump's Chicago Crime Crackdown Is a Distraction From Epstein Files
VIP
Axios and Other Outlets Believe Noticing Murder Is a Partisan Act
Amid Rising Crime and Street Takeovers, Milwaukee Police Department Struggles to Keep City...
Georgia Daycare Worker Accused of Abusing One-Year-Old Boy Released on Bail
LAPD Union Celebrates End of Kamala Harris Security Assignment
President Reacts to Ukrainian Refugee Stabbed to Death in Charlotte
VIP
Children’s Book Pushes False Jan. 6 Narrative, Blames Trump for Deaths That Didn’t...
Trump Launches 'America Prays' to Restore Faith and Patriotism Ahead of Nation’s 250th...
Trump Announces New Push to Protect Prayer in Public Schools
Tipsheet

Trump Admin Sends Message with Surprise Military Visit to Puerto Rico: Cartels and Maduro on Notice

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | September 08, 2025 8:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

In a bold and unannounced move, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine touched down in Puerto Rico on Monday, marking the first visit by top Pentagon brass since President Donald Trump began a significant military buildup in the Caribbean.

Advertisement

While the Pentagon offered no official statement, Puerto Rico’s Governor Jenniffer Gonzalez posted images of the meeting on X, expressing gratitude to President Trump for acknowledging the island’s strategic importance in the fight against drug trafficking.

“We thank @POTUS Trump and his Administration for recognizing the strategic value Puerto Rico has to the national security of the United States and the fight against drug cartels in our hemisphere, perpetuated by narco-dictator Nicolas Maduro,” Gonzalez said.

Trump's campaign to secure the hemisphere against cartel activity and narco-trafficking regimes like Venezuela is picking up pace. Last week, a U.S. military strike sank a boat from Venezuela allegedly carrying narcotics, killing 11 on board. Maduro, facing mounting pressure, claims the U.S. wants regime change—an idea Trump has brushed aside as speculation.

Recommended

Why France's Government Collapsed Today Matt Vespa
Advertisement

President Trump has ordered 10 F-35 fighter jets to Puerto Rico as part of a larger deployment aimed at shutting down drug routes used by violent transnational gangs. On top of that, Marines and sailors from the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit are currently conducting amphibious assault and flight drills on the island.

The administration is going further than just troop movements. President Trump has ordered the Department of Defense to formally rename itself the Department of War—a historic nod that would change Secretary Hegseth’s title to "Secretary of War." Signs at the Pentagon have reportedly already been updated to reflect the shift, even before Congress has had its say.

With a defense budget approaching $1 trillion and a Commander-in-Chief focused on action, both cartels and rogue regimes like Maduro’s are being put on notice.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegesth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.



Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why France's Government Collapsed Today Matt Vespa
A Democratic Mayor's Disgraceful Reaction to an Avoidable Murder in Her City Guy Benson
Don’t UK the USA Kurt Schlichter
'Never Trump Drummond': Oklahoma's GOP Frontrunner for Governor Slapped With Brutal Attacks Matt Vespa
SCOTUS Issues Critical Ruling on L.A. ICE Raids Amy Curtis
LAPD Union Celebrates End of Kamala Harris Security Assignment Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Why France's Government Collapsed Today Matt Vespa
Advertisement