Vance Pushes Back on Left-Wing Claims About Trump’s Health: 'Sometimes He Doesn’t Even Sleep'

The media outlets and left-wing commentators continue to push the narrative that President Donald Trump is in declining health. However, Vice President JD Vance is offering a much different picture—one of relentless energy and stamina that some close to him find hard to keep up with.

In a recent interview, Vance joked that Trump’s energy levels are “sometimes too high,” recounting that the president has a habit of making phone calls to his team at all hours of the night and early morning.

“Sometimes the President will call you at 12:30, or at 2:00 in the morning—and then he’ll call you again at 6:00,” Vance said. “It’s like, ‘Mr. President, did you go to sleep last night?”

🚨 LMAO! JD Vance reveals that President Trump is more energetic than ever…sometimes TOO energetic. pic.twitter.com/CN11c5D95i



“Sometimes the President will call you at 12:30, or at 2:00 in the morning—and then he'll call you at 6:00 in the morning... It's like, 'Mr. President,… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 7, 2025

The comment comes as left-leaning media circles circulate unfounded speculation that Trump is not fit for office or another term in office. Legacy outlets and progressive influencers have repeatedly tried to portray President Trump as fatigued or mentally slipping, often without concrete evidence. The message from Trump’s inner circle, however, suggests the opposite: he’s not slowing down, he’s speeding up.

Reports also indicate that Trump makes similar late-night calls to other allies, including HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., further confirming that Trump keeps an active schedule well beyond what would be expected of most politicians—let alone someone in his late 70s.

The contrast couldn’t be sharper. While former President Joe Biden had been shielded from open press conferences and often disappeared from the public schedule after 4:00 p.m., Trump is reportedly making phone calls at 2:00 a.m. and firing off strategy sessions before sunrise.

Vance’s comments reinforce what many of Trump’s supporters already believe: the president may be older, but he’s still the hardest-working man in politics.

