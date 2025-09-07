Trump-Era Task Force Exposes Widespread Anti-Christian Bias Under Biden Administration

A federal task force established by President Donald Trump has released its first findings, revealing what it describes as systemic government hostility toward Christians during former President Joe Biden’s presidency.

The Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias, chaired by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, outlined in its preliminary report a pattern of federal agencies targeting people of faith, especially Christians, through regulatory overreach, selective enforcement, and outright discrimination. The report is based on investigations and case studies collected over the past several months.

Among the most glaring examples are the Department of Defense and other agencies' routine denials of religious exemptions to Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, despite constitutional protections and federal law allowing such requests. These denials continued until the U.S. Supreme Court halted the mandate following a legal challenge from The Daily Wire.

Other incidents include the Department of Education’s aggressive actions against Christian universities, including steep fines against Liberty University and Grand Canyon University. The Department of the Treasury, meanwhile, has been accused of “de-banking” Christian and conservative non-profits, raising red flags about financial discrimination based on ideology.

The report also blasts the Biden Justice Department for its lopsided enforcement of the FACE Act, a law intended to protect both abortion clinics and religious institutions. Under Biden, the law was used almost exclusively to prosecute pro-life activists—some of whom were non-violent and elderly—while dozens of churches and pregnancy centers were vandalized or firebombed with little federal response.

Another serious concern is the FBI’s now-infamous internal memo labeling “radical-traditionalist” Catholics as domestic terrorism threats. While the FBI eventually retracted the document after public outrage, the report sees it as clear evidence of religious profiling coming from the highest levels of federal law enforcement.

The Task Force’s conclusion is direct: the federal government under Biden actively and repeatedly undermined religious freedom, especially for Christians. While several investigations are still ongoing, the task force notes that the early evidence already suggests a clear pattern of bias.

Bondi says the mission going forward is to hold agencies accountable and restore religious liberty as a non-negotiable right, not a partisan privilege. The task force will continue its investigations and push back against what it describes as a “weaponization of government against faith.”

The report ends with a message rooted in constitutional principle: religious freedom is not granted by the government—it is protected from it. The task force vows to ensure that no administration, present or future, is allowed to use the power of the federal government to marginalize or intimidate Americans for practicing their faith.

