What This Woman Did at a Baseball Game Has Made Her the Most...
JD Vance Had the Perfect Response to This Lib Troll
Biden Staffers Were Also Puzzle By Joe's Shambolic Pardon Process
It’s Democrats Or America, It Can’t Be Both
Chipocolypse & 55%
Tim Kaine: 'Our Rights Come From Government'
Can Winsome Win?
The Song Is Over
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 284: Why ‘Jesus Walks on Water’ Applies to...
Biden’s Presidential Library Faces Fundraising Hurdles Amid Democratic Division
Trump Signs Executive Order to Strengthen U.S. Response to Hostage-Takers
Russia Launches Massive Airstrike on Ukraine as Trump Urges Europe to Cut Off...
The Left Belittles Prayer - but God Is What We Need
Former Michigan Employee Pleads Guilty to Bribery, Identity Theft Over $2.8M
Tipsheet

Jasmine Crockett Defends Crime Linked to Poverty, Draws Criticism

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | September 07, 2025 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) sparked controversy this week by suggesting that poverty can justify certain criminal behavior, arguing in a podcast interview that prosecutions are not always warranted when offenses involve basic survival needs.

Advertisement

On Wednesday’s Grounded podcast, Crockett, a former public defender, said there is “a direct link between poverty and susceptibility to having to engage in certain things.” She claimed that while not all people in poverty commit crimes, circumstances often push individuals toward unlawful acts.

“There are crimes that are committed, not because people are criminals, but because they literally are trying to survive,” Crockett said. She cited Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot, who previously indicated that his office would avoid prosecuting low-level theft cases involving necessities like food or diapers. Crockett defended the approach, though she acknowledged Creuzot “probably shouldn’t have said it out loud.”

Crockett’s remarks are consistent with a pattern of controversial statements. On the same day as the podcast, she appeared on MSNBC, claiming that President Donald Trump was “unlawfully going into various minority-controlled cities” with the National Guard.

She has also drawn attention for other high-profile positions. In July, she told The Atlantic that her social media influence qualified her to lead Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, a bid she ultimately lost to Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA). Earlier this year, she accused Republicans of promoting “demonic” policies and claimed that all political violence stems from Trump supporters—assertions at odds with documented attacks by left-wing extremists.

Recommended

What This Woman Did at a Baseball Game Has Made Her the Most Hated Person in the Country Right Now Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Crockett, first elected in 2022, has been praised by Democratic activists, including former DNC vice chair David Hogg, who called her “the type of leader we’re looking to support.” Critics, however, argue her rhetoric normalizes criminal behavior and promotes a permissive approach to law enforcement that undermines public safety.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall's VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!




Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What This Woman Did at a Baseball Game Has Made Her the Most Hated Person in the Country Right Now Matt Vespa
It’s Democrats Or America, It Can’t Be Both Derek Hunter
JD Vance Had the Perfect Response to This Lib Troll Matt Vespa
Biden’s Presidential Library Faces Fundraising Hurdles Amid Democratic Division Sarah Arnold
Refugee Slain in Cold Blood on Public Transit Scott McClallen
Biden Staffers Were Also Puzzle By Joe's Shambolic Pardon Process Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

What This Woman Did at a Baseball Game Has Made Her the Most Hated Person in the Country Right Now Matt Vespa
Advertisement