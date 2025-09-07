Jasmine Crockett Defends Crime Linked to Poverty, Draws Criticism

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) sparked controversy this week by suggesting that poverty can justify certain criminal behavior, arguing in a podcast interview that prosecutions are not always warranted when offenses involve basic survival needs.

Advertisement

On Wednesday’s Grounded podcast, Crockett, a former public defender, said there is “a direct link between poverty and susceptibility to having to engage in certain things.” She claimed that while not all people in poverty commit crimes, circumstances often push individuals toward unlawful acts.

“There are crimes that are committed, not because people are criminals, but because they literally are trying to survive,” Crockett said. She cited Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot, who previously indicated that his office would avoid prosecuting low-level theft cases involving necessities like food or diapers. Crockett defended the approach, though she acknowledged Creuzot “probably shouldn’t have said it out loud.”

Crockett’s remarks are consistent with a pattern of controversial statements. On the same day as the podcast, she appeared on MSNBC, claiming that President Donald Trump was “unlawfully going into various minority-controlled cities” with the National Guard.

She has also drawn attention for other high-profile positions. In July, she told The Atlantic that her social media influence qualified her to lead Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, a bid she ultimately lost to Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA). Earlier this year, she accused Republicans of promoting “demonic” policies and claimed that all political violence stems from Trump supporters—assertions at odds with documented attacks by left-wing extremists.

Crockett, first elected in 2022, has been praised by Democratic activists, including former DNC vice chair David Hogg, who called her “the type of leader we’re looking to support.” Critics, however, argue her rhetoric normalizes criminal behavior and promotes a permissive approach to law enforcement that undermines public safety.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall's VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!











