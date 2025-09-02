House Oversight Committee Releases Massive Epstein File Dump, Presses DOJ for Transparency

The House Oversight Committee, led by Chairman James Comer (R-KY), released nearly 34,000 pages of documents late Tuesday night as part of its expanding investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and his network. This unannounced document dump came just hours before the House is set to vote on a resolution to formalize the committee’s ongoing probe — a move designed to pressure the Department of Justice and bolster public access to the long-buried details of the Epstein case.

Among the documents are DOJ interviews, footage from inside Epstein’s infamous Palm Beach estate, and taped testimonies from survivors dating back to the 2005–2006 investigation. The release also includes police body-camera footage and search videos, which were previously withheld from the public. While the DOJ reportedly redacted identifying information of victims, Congress is now publishing the original videos in a centralized, publicly accessible archive.

“This is the most thorough investigation into Epstein and Maxwell to date, and we are getting results,” Comer told the House Rules Committee on Tuesday night. He confirmed the committee has already deposed former Attorney General Bill Barr and secured a commitment from the DOJ to continue producing more documents.

The move comes in response to a growing demand for transparency surrounding Epstein’s political and social connections, including his ties to powerful figures in government, business, and intelligence. While Democrats, such as Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), have claimed that most of the released material was already public, the committee’s decision to make raw video and previously unseen documents available contradicts that assertion.

The document release may also be a strategic response to a bipartisan discharge petition introduced by Reps. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Ro Khanna (D-CA), which seeks to force a separate vote compelling the DOJ to release Epstein-related material. The rarely used maneuver allows lawmakers to bypass House leadership if a majority of the members support the move. Massie believes the petition is close to reaching the necessary threshold, but Comer insists the committee's efforts render it unnecessary.

“We’re already ahead of it,” Comer said. “We’re getting the documents. We’re making them public. We don’t need to be pushed into transparency — we’re leading on it.”

Comer has also subpoenaed former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, former FBI Director James Comey, and even former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton — signaling that the investigation is not afraid to go wherever the facts lead, regardless of political affiliation or past positions of power

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said that she is "committed to doing everything possible for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein."

I’m committed to doing everything possible for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein.



Including exposing the cabal of rich and powerful elites that enabled this.



I’m proud to be signing @RepThomasMassie‘s discharge petition. pic.twitter.com/ODd026a45E — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 2, 2025

