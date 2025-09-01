Ilhan Omar's 'I'm Not a Millionaire' Narrative Just Got Put Through the Shredder
Trump’s Enforcement Measures Drastically Reduce Illegal Alien Deaths in Eagle Pass

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | September 01, 2025 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Once marked by deaths tied to open borders, Eagle Pass is now experiencing a stark reversal. According to the Mexican Consulate in Eagle Pass, Texas, only five illegal immigrant deaths have been recorded in the area since January, a fraction of the deaths seen during the Biden-era border surge, which at times reached nearly one per day.

The numbers tell a story the mainstream media won’t: President Donald Trump’s return to firm and unapologetic border enforcement has not only slowed the tide of illegal immigration but is actively saving lives.

Vivian Juárez, spokesperson for the Consulate of Mexico in Eagle Pass, confirmed the reduction in deaths, citing heat-related dehydration as the leading cause among the few fatalities. One body was so far decomposed that only bones remained. But even this small number of deaths marks a dramatic improvement from the disastrous years of the Biden administration, when the Del Rio Sector routinely saw staggering death tolls as a result of unchecked crossings.

In July 2023, under former President Joe Biden’s policies, the Del Rio Sector witnessed an average of one illegal alien death per day. On a single day in September 2022, nine illegal immigrants drowned trying to cross the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass. The area became overwhelmed by the constant loss of life. Local morgues overflowed, and Maverick County was forced to use a refrigerated trailer for months to house the dead until proper burials could be arranged.

However, thanks to President Trump, that grim chapter has come to an end. Border Patrol apprehensions have plummeted from 5,000 a day in December 2023 to fewer than 15 on most days in July 2025, thanks to the reinstatement of Trump-era enforcement measures. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stated that Trump’s policies have made the border more secure than ever, effectively ending the border crisis of the Biden era.

With a 90 percent reduction in apprehensions, it’s clear that Trump’s policies are not only regaining control of our sovereign borders but also deterring dangerous, often deadly, journeys. Migrants are no longer being lured into peril by promises of leniency, catch-and-release loopholes, and lax enforcement.

Let’s not forget: under Biden, the United States-Mexico border was named the deadliest border in the world by the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration in 2022. That is a legacy of chaos and failure—one that President Trump is now working tirelessly to undo.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

