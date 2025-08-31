Newsom’s Copycat Crackdown
Tipsheet

Wes Moore’s Bronze Star Falsehood Implodes Under Scrutiny

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | August 31, 2025 9:00 PM
AP Photo/Steve Ruark

It looks like another Democrat darling has tripped over his own carefully crafted narrative.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) just had a public meltdown when confronted about a glaring and long-running falsehood: his claim to having received a Bronze Star. For years, Moore casually let the military honor bolster his public image, political resume, and book sales — but now, under scrutiny, he’s suddenly claiming it "wasn't something I even thought about.” That’s a hard pill to swallow, considering the Bronze Star is not just some casual decoration. It’s one of the U.S. military’s most prestigious awards, given for heroic achievement in combat zones. 

Moore defended his claim, saying he’s just “proud to have served,” and insists the Bronze Star was “never a central part” of his story. However, his public record tells a different tale. His biography, speeches, campaign literature, and media appearances all featured the honor — until he got caught.

Moore used the Bronze Star claim to boost credibility, gain media attention, and rise through the ranks of the Democratic establishment. Additionally, in his 2006 application for a White House Fellowship, Moore wrote that he had received a Bronze Star. The governor later explained that his deputy brigade commander, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Fenzel, had encouraged him to include it, believing it had been approved by senior leadership. 

In a 2008 PBS NewsHour interview with Gwen Ifill and a 2010 appearance on The Colbert Report, the Democrat was introduced as a Bronze Star recipient—and he did not correct the record at the time. When asked later why he didn’t correct people, Moore said he was “hopeful” such errors wouldn’t put him on the spot during live national interviews.

In addition, in August 2024, The New York Times revealed the discrepancy in Moore’s record based on a FOIA-obtained application, prompting Moore to call it an “honest mistake” and express regret for not correcting the record sooner. He explained that, in the military, trust in a commanding officer typically suffices, which is why he included the Bronze Star on his application.

