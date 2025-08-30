U.S. Military Steps Up Efforts Against Drone Threats with New Task Force

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered the creation of a new task force dedicated to defending American skies and troops abroad from unmanned aerial systems (UAS). The new initiative, Joint Interagency Task Force 401 (JIATF-401), reflects the increasing importance of countering drone threats in both domestic and foreign military operations.

In a memo released on Thursday, Hegseth directed Army Secretary Dan Driscoll to establish JIATF-401 with a clear mission: to “lead and synchronize DoD efforts to counter the small unmanned systems threat” and eliminate redundancies in counter-drone operations. This new task force replaces a previous Army unit and brings together expertise and resources from multiple branches of the military. The focus is on addressing the growing use of drones on the battlefield, a threat that has proven both versatile and devastating in modern warfare.

Hegseth took to X to emphasize the importance of the new task force.

"We’re delivering real solutions, ensuring that American airspace remains secure, both for here at home for the American people but also abroad, anywhere troops are stationed," he wrote. "They deserve to be defended by the best."

Drone warfare has increasingly become a defining feature of modern conflict, with its effectiveness dramatically demonstrated during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Small drones are transforming military tactics, capable of disrupting infantry and armor advances, and providing an asymmetric advantage to ground forces. In Ukraine, these drones have helped create a static front, where traditional military advances are slowed or halted entirely by the constant threat of aerial surveillance and attacks.

The U.S. military is well aware of this new reality. Recently, the Army tested multiple counter-drone systems in Poland as part of "Project Flytrap," a demonstration of its readiness to meet the evolving challenge posed by small unmanned aerial systems.

The JIATF-401 will report directly to Deputy Secretary of Defense Stephen Feinberg, and its director will have the authority to approve up to $50 million in funding for counter-drone projects. This level of funding signals the seriousness with which the Pentagon is approaching the issue, as drones continue to pose a growing threat not only to military assets abroad but also to American airspace and infrastructure at home.

The timing of this new task force also reflects former President Joe Biden’s directive to reestablish air sovereignty over the United States, signaling the administration’s commitment to strengthening defenses against foreign and domestic drone threats.

The task force will focus on enhancing the Department of Defense's Counter-Small Unmanned Aerial System (C-sUAS) capabilities, aimed at protecting U.S. personnel, equipment, and facilities both in the field and on American soil. As drones become more accessible and technologically advanced, U.S. defense officials are making clear that countermeasures must be developed quickly to stay ahead of adversaries, be it foreign military powers or terror groups that have adopted these small but lethal technologies.

In essence, the creation of JIATF-401 is a timely and necessary response to an evolving battlefield. As drones become more ubiquitous and threatening, this task force could be a game-changer in ensuring that the U.S. military maintains its technological edge while safeguarding American interests both at home and abroad

