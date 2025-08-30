Newsom Accuses Trump of Using ICE to Intimidate Voters

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has raised absurd fears that President Donald Trump will use Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to intimidate voters at polling sites during next year’s midterm elections. In a recent podcast interview with tech journalist Kara Swisher, Newsom warned that Trump is attempting to rig future elections, claiming without evidence that he would try to control elections for decades to come.

Newsom, whose political career has been closely tied to opposing Trump, asserted that President Trump would stop at nothing to secure long-term political power.

“We have to recognize that there are no limits with this guy. If he could rig next year’s election … I mean, we joke about not having another [election], I don’t think that’s a joke. He will wire this for the next 20 to 30 years. If it’s a JD … it doesn’t even matter,” Newsom claimed. “He will wire it.”

Newsom further claimed that Trump would use intimidation tactics, alleging, “He’s already sending out masked people to intimidate folks.” The governor, pointing to his own campaign launch in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo district, speculated that ICE agents might show up around polling stations to “chill participation.” Newsom also mentioned the possibility of deploying the National Guard in a similar effort.

This rhetoric comes amid heightened speculation over Newsom’s own political future. While Newsom’s accusations focus on Trump, the timing is interesting given that Newsom himself is expected to run for president in 2028. In a separate interview with Politico, Newsom suggested that Trump would attempt a political comeback in 2028, despite the 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits presidents from serving more than two terms.

“I don’t think Donald Trump wants another election … I have two dozen Trump 2028 hats his folks keep sending me,” Newsom said, hinting at what he believes is an ongoing effort to promote Trump’s future political ambitions. He went further, adding, “You think when he brings foreign leaders to the Oval Office and he goes to the White House store — have you seen this? Anyone? Is it just me? — and he shows them the 2028 hats, he’s not being serious? Wake up. You will lose your country.”

Newsom’s comments about Trump running again in 2028 have sparked further speculation that Newsom himself is gearing up for a presidential run in that same election cycle. While he has not officially declared his candidacy, many believe Newsom is positioning himself to be a major contender in 2028, especially as he takes on Trump’s influence and attempts to shape the political narrative around him. The possibility of Newsom and Trump facing off in a presidential race in 2028 adds yet another layer of intrigue to the already highly charged political climate.

While Newsom’s accusations of Trump’s alleged electoral manipulations may not be grounded in concrete evidence, his remarks reflect growing tensions as both parties position themselves for the future. As Newsom's own political ambitions become more apparent, his continued criticism of Trump serves to draw sharp contrasts between his vision and the president’s

