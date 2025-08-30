CNN Twisted Itself Into a Pretzel Over This Detail About the Annunciation Catholic...
Florida Cracks Down on Illegal Alien CDL Fraud as Highway Accidents Involving Non-English Speakers Surge

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | August 30, 2025 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Eugene Garcia, File

Floria police have uncovered a troubling fraud scheme where non-English speaking immigrants are using hidden cameras and earpieces to cheat on commercial driver’s license (CDL) tests. This has raised serious concerns after several major highway accidents, including fatalities, involving illegal immigrant truck drivers who lacked the basic language skills required to operate massive semi-trucks safely.

State investigators in Florida discovered that foreign-born applicants, many of whom are in the U.S. illegally, were using this method to pass their CDL tests without understanding the questions. The applicants use a hidden camera to scan the test, while an accomplice outside the DMV facility reads the questions and relays the correct answers through an earpiece. This method allows individuals to pass the test without reading or understanding the questions, raising serious safety concerns about those operating large trucks on the nation’s highways.

Recently, several illegal immigrants involved in this scam were arrested and convicted in Jacksonville, Florida. One man was sentenced to eight months in prison for his role in illegally obtaining a Florida CDL, while another was handed over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for deportation. Investigators believe this scheme is highly organized and may be happening across other states, potentially endangering the lives of millions of Americans on the road.

This fraud is not isolated to cheating on CDL exams. Florida authorities also discovered a scheme in Bay County where DMV employees were selling driver’s licenses to immigrants who never took the driving test. More than 1,000 licenses were issued illegally in this manner, highlighting a serious problem of corruption within government agencies. Similar schemes have been exposed in other states, including Kentucky and Massachusetts, where DMV employees were caught accepting bribes to issue licenses to illegal immigrants.

The surge in non-English speaking immigrant drivers is closely tied to the Biden administration’s relaxed border policies, which have led to an influx of illegal immigrants seeking employment in the trucking industry. While the trucking sector has been struggling with a labor shortage, many of these illegal immigrants are stepping in to fill the gap, often without the necessary skills to operate commercial vehicles safely. This has led to a spike in traffic accidents, some of which have been fatal, and raised concerns about the safety of roads in the U.S.

One tragic incident involved the death of Connor Dzion, whose mother is now pushing for federal legislation to address the issue. Connor’s Law would make it illegal for commercial drivers to operate vehicles unless they can read and speak English, ensuring that all drivers on the road can understand road signs, traffic laws, and basic safety protocols.

In response to the growing number of unsafe illegal immigrant drivers, Florida has announced new measures to crack down on illegal commercial truck drivers. As part of a new immigration enforcement program, truck weigh stations and agricultural inspection stations will now serve as immigration checkpoints, allowing ICE to identify and remove illegal drivers before they can endanger lives on the road.

Why Libs Are Devastated That Trump Played Golf Today Matt Vespa
Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

