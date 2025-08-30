Florida Cracks Down on Illegal Alien CDL Fraud as Highway Accidents Involving Non-English Speakers Surge

Floria police have uncovered a troubling fraud scheme where non-English speaking immigrants are using hidden cameras and earpieces to cheat on commercial driver’s license (CDL) tests. This has raised serious concerns after several major highway accidents, including fatalities, involving illegal immigrant truck drivers who lacked the basic language skills required to operate massive semi-trucks safely.
