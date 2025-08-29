VIP
Tipsheet

Sen. Joni Ernst to Step Aside in 2026

Sarah Arnold
August 29, 2025
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Republican Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst is expected to announce that she will not seek re-election in 2026, according to multiple sources familiar with her plans. The announcement is scheduled for Thursday and will mark the close of a decade-long Senate career that has consistently championed conservative values and served as a steady hand for Iowa’s Republican base.

Ernst has long been a respected and influential voice in the U.S. Senate since her first election in 2014. Rising to the No. 3 spot in Republican leadership, she has been a dependable ally of President Donald Trump and a strong advocate for limited government, national defense, and Iowa’s agricultural backbone. A native of rural southwestern Iowa, Ernst’s political career and military service—retiring as a lieutenant colonel in the Iowa Army National Guard after tours in Iraq and Kuwait—have made her a standout in the conservative movement.

Sources close to the senator say that Ernst has privately reiterated her original pledge to serve just two terms, believing she has fulfilled her mission in the Senate and is now preparing to transition to the private sector. 

While the White House reportedly hoped Ernst would continue her tenure, especially as the Senate GOP sees other departures—including Thom Tillis (NC), Tommy Tuberville (AL), and Mitch McConnell (KY)—Ernst appears content to let others step forward in a state that has steadily moved redder under her and Governor Kim Reynolds’ leadership.

Unsurprisingly, Democrats have already begun circling the open seat. Among those who’ve declared interest are state Sen. Zach Wahls, state Rep. Josh Turek, and Des Moines School Board Chairwoman Jackie Norris—names largely aligned with progressive priorities that remain out of step with much of Iowa’s electorate. The coming months will likely reveal how out of touch these challengers are with the state’s values, especially after years of failed Democrat attempts to flip Iowa blue.

Ernst’s departure opens a Senate seat, but Iowa Republicans are well-positioned to retain it. With a strong bench and a reliably red state, the GOP is favored to hold off Democrat challengers pushing progressive agendas.


