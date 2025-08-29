VIP
Can This Technology Improve Political Discourse?
Leftist Lunatic Shoots Man for Confronting Him About 'BLM' and 'Free Palestine' Graffiti
Blue State Governors Tell Trump to Keep Troops Out of Their Cities
Police Say This Is What the Minneapolis Shooter Wanted Most
VIP
Even Foreign Media Struggle With Gendering Murderer
Virginia School Districts Sue DOE to Protect 'Transgender' Bathroom Policies
Historic Move: Trump Halts $5B in Foreign Assistance Through Pocket Rescission
Newsom Slams Trump’s ‘Authoritarianism’—Then Launches His Own Crime Crackdown
Evil in the Twin Cities
Three Quick Questions About Some Alleged Trump 'Abuses of Power'
Mortgage Mayhem: Fed Governor Lisa Cook Accused of Fraud, Again
Vance Slams Politico Story as 'Foreign Influence Operation' Targeting Peace Envoy Steve Wi...
VIP
Rosie O'Donnell Spirals Into Anti-Trump Rant, Pushes Conspiracies About Martial Law, Schoo...
Sen. Joni Ernst to Step Aside in 2026
Tipsheet

Chaos in the Mexican Senate as Debate Over U.S. Military Action Against Cartels Boils Over

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | August 29, 2025 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Tensions in Mexico's Senate exploded this week during a debate over U.S. military intervention against drug cartels. The session ended in a physical altercation after opposition leader Alejandro Moreno (PRI) stormed the podium to confront Senate president Gerardo Fernández Noroña (Morena) for refusing to give him the floor.

Advertisement

Video shows Moreno shoving Noroña multiple times, slapping him on the neck, and pushing a third man to the ground. The chaos followed accusations that PRI and PAN lawmakers support U.S. military operations in Mexico—an allegation both parties deny.

Noroña said he would press charges for assault and move to strip Moreno’s legislative immunity. Moreno responded by accusing Noroña of starting the fight and trying to silence dissent.

Both senators are already under fire for separate scandals: Moreno faces possible impeachment for alleged corruption; Noroña has been criticized for owning a luxury home despite his party’s push for austerity.

The fight comes just weeks after President Donald Trump directed the Pentagon to prepare operations targeting cartels labeled as terrorist organizations. Eight groups—six of them Mexican—have now been designated. Senator Marco Rubio confirmed that this opens the door for U.S. military and intelligence agencies to act directly.

Recommended

Police Say This Is What the Minneapolis Shooter Wanted Most Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Mexico’s government has rejected the idea of U.S. forces operating on its soil. President Claudia Sheinbaum declared there would be “no invasion,” but has offered no clear alternative to stop the violence.

While Trump moves forward with plans to take out the cartels, Mexico’s leadership is too busy fighting each other to deal with the threat.

Editor’s Note: President Donald Trump is returning Washington, D.C. to the American people by locking up violent criminals and restoring order. 

We've covered D.C.'s decay for years. Support us today in our coverage of its comeback. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.



Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Police Say This Is What the Minneapolis Shooter Wanted Most Jeff Charles
Three Quick Questions About Some Alleged Trump 'Abuses of Power' Guy Benson
Mortgage Mayhem: Fed Governor Lisa Cook Accused of Fraud, Again Scott McClallen
New Poll Shows Where Vance and Newsom Stand in Hypothetical 2028 Election Matchup Leah Barkoukis
Maryland’s Democrat Governor Invites President Trump to Help Clean Up Baltimore Sarah Arnold
As Minneapolis Shooter's Mother Refuses to Cooperate With Police, We've Learned This New Detail Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Police Say This Is What the Minneapolis Shooter Wanted Most Jeff Charles
Advertisement