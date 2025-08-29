Chaos in the Mexican Senate as Debate Over U.S. Military Action Against Cartels Boils Over

Tensions in Mexico's Senate exploded this week during a debate over U.S. military intervention against drug cartels. The session ended in a physical altercation after opposition leader Alejandro Moreno (PRI) stormed the podium to confront Senate president Gerardo Fernández Noroña (Morena) for refusing to give him the floor.

Video shows Moreno shoving Noroña multiple times, slapping him on the neck, and pushing a third man to the ground. The chaos followed accusations that PRI and PAN lawmakers support U.S. military operations in Mexico—an allegation both parties deny.

JUST IN: Mexican Senators erupt into an aggressive shoving match during a debate over U.S. military interventions targeting criminal drug cartels.pic.twitter.com/Mz329tKkaa — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 28, 2025

Noroña said he would press charges for assault and move to strip Moreno’s legislative immunity. Moreno responded by accusing Noroña of starting the fight and trying to silence dissent.

Both senators are already under fire for separate scandals: Moreno faces possible impeachment for alleged corruption; Noroña has been criticized for owning a luxury home despite his party’s push for austerity.

The fight comes just weeks after President Donald Trump directed the Pentagon to prepare operations targeting cartels labeled as terrorist organizations. Eight groups—six of them Mexican—have now been designated. Senator Marco Rubio confirmed that this opens the door for U.S. military and intelligence agencies to act directly.

Mexico’s government has rejected the idea of U.S. forces operating on its soil. President Claudia Sheinbaum declared there would be “no invasion,” but has offered no clear alternative to stop the violence.

While Trump moves forward with plans to take out the cartels, Mexico’s leadership is too busy fighting each other to deal with the threat.

