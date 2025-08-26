Trump Calls on Cracker Barrel to Bring Back Classic Logo, Calls Rebrand a Missed Opportunity

President Donald Trump weighed in on the controversy involving the rebranding of Cracker Barrel/ In a post on Truth Social, Trump criticized the company’s decision to abandon its classic logo, calling for a return to its roots and warning against what he sees as yet another corporate misstep driven by tone-deaf marketing and misguided branding strategies.

“Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll), and manage the company better than ever before,” Trump wrote. He went further, suggesting that if the company plays its cards right, it could turn the controversy into a business opportunity: “They got a Billion Dollars' worth of free publicity… Make Cracker Barrel a WINNER again.”

Cracker Barrel recently rolled out a new logo on August 18, removing the iconic “Uncle Herschel” figure — a character that had been part of its brand identity since 1977. The move sparked immediate backlash from longtime customers, many of whom accused the company of caving to modern corporate trends at the expense of its heritage.

In an apparent effort to manage the fallout, Cracker Barrel released a statement acknowledging the public outcry. “If the last few days have shown us anything, it’s how deeply people care about Cracker Barrel,” the company said. “You’ve also shown us that we could’ve done a better job sharing who we are and who we’ll always be.”

Despite that concession, Cracker Barrel has continued to defend its decision. According to the company, internal research showed that 87 percent of respondents either “loved or liked” the new logo, which it says is “rooted even more closely to the iconic barrel shape and word mark that started it all.” However, those numbers don’t seem to align with the tone of public reaction, particularly on social media and in conservative circles, where the rebrand is seen as yet another unnecessary reinvention of a brand that was already beloved.

