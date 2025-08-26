'Uncuffing Law Enforcement': U.S. Marshals Honor President Trump
VIP
VIP
VIP
Thank You, Mr. President: Reporter Credits Trump’s Crime Crackdown After Brutal D.C. Assault

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | August 26, 2025 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

White House Correspondent Iris Tao publicly thanked President Donald Trump after revealing she had been robbed and pistol-whipped outside her apartment in Washington, D.C.

“Mr. President, thank you so much for what you’re doing right now,” Tao said. “Thank you for now making D.C. safer for us, our families, and my baby on the way.”

Her comments come as Trump’s federal crime crackdown continues to show results. As of this month, violent crime in the nation's capital has dropped significantly following Trump’s deployment of federal resources and direct coordination with law enforcement. Repeat offenders are being prosecuted, gang activity is being dismantled, and high-crime areas are seeing a return to order.

D.C. had become a national example of what happens when soft-on-crime policies go unchecked. Under Democrat leadership, the city saw record-high levels of carjackings, assaults, and homicides—many of them involving repeat offenders let back onto the streets.

Trump’s response has been swift and unapologetic. His administration reinstituted mandatory sentencing guidelines and backed law enforcement with the full weight of the federal government. The results in D.C. are being used as a model as the crackdown expands to cities like Chicago, Philadelphia, and Baltimore—areas also plagued by surging violence and failed leadership.

While Democrats and left-wing media outlets continue to criticize Trump’s law-and-order approach, Americans living with the consequences of unchecked crime are welcoming the change. Tao’s comments reflect a broader sentiment: people are tired of being victims, and they’re ready for a government that takes public safety seriously.

President Trump’s message has been consistent—protecting American families starts with enforcing the law. And with results already showing in the nation’s capital, his crime crackdown is only gaining momentum.

