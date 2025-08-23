Gov. Abbott Signs Senate Bill 33 to Stop Taxpayer Funding of Abortion Logistics

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed Senate Bill 33 into law, putting an end to the use of taxpayer dollars to subsidize abortion-related logistics. Effective September 1, the new law ensures that Texans will no longer be forced to foot the bill for travel, lodging, or other assistance tied to out-of-state abortions.

The legislation is a decisive step toward reinforcing the state’s moral and fiscal responsibility. Senate Bill 33 amends the Texas Government Code to explicitly ban municipalities, counties, and other governmental entities from funding abortion providers or so-called “abortion assistance entities.” These groups, often operating in the shadows of larger pro-abortion lobbying efforts, specialize in arranging transportation, hotel stays, meals, and even child care for women seeking to terminate pregnancies—often beyond state lines.

“In Texas, we support mothers and their children,” Abbott said. “I am also proud to sign a law to ban taxpayer dollars from funding abortions. Texas is a pro-life and pro-family state. With these laws, we will stay that way.”

The outrage over public funds being used to support abortion-related logistics has been growing in recent years, particularly in red states where conservative values still guide public policy. Texans have made it clear: they do not want their hard-earned money paying for someone else’s abortion travel itinerary. SB 33 delivers on that promise and ensures public dollars stay in alignment with the values of the people who earned them.

In addition, Abbott also signed Senate Bill 31, the Life of the Mother Act, which provides clarity and protection for doctors treating women in life-threatening pregnancy emergencies. Despite pro-abortion activists’ claims that pro-life laws endanger women, this legislation ensures that no woman will be denied care when her life is truly at risk.

“This session, the Texas Legislature worked together to pass the Life of the Mother Act to protect both mothers and babies while giving medical professionals the legal security and clinical clarity they desire,” Abbott stated.

By passing both bills, Texas has reaffirmed that it is possible to be both pro-woman and pro-life. While SB 33 removes financial incentives for abortions, SB 31 ensures that doctors are empowered to act in genuine emergencies without fear of legal repercussions.

These bills are just the latest in a series of legislative efforts aimed at fortifying Texas’s pro-life framework. Earlier this month, lawmakers introduced a measure enabling private citizens to hold accountable those who manufacture, distribute, or prescribe abortion pills. The abortion pill industry has grown rapidly, often bypassing regulation and scrutiny. Texas’s new approach to empowering citizens to challenge this growing threat puts the state once again at the forefront of defending unborn life and holding Big Abortion accountable.

