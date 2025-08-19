Trump’s Federal Crime Crackdown Delivers Results: Nearly 400 Arrests in Washington D.C.

Under the firm leadership of President Donald Trump and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, the nation’s capital is finally seeing a long-overdue return to law and order. Over the weekend alone, federal and D.C. law enforcement officers made 68 arrests. They seized 15 illegal firearms in a single night — part of a broader crackdown that has now resulted in nearly 400 arrests in just days.

Bondi announced the numbers via social media, declaring, “Homicide suspects, drug traffickers, and more are being charged… I’ll continue to stand with you as we make DC safe again."

She followed up on Monday by reiterating what many residents have long hoped to hear: “D.C. is getting safer every night thanks to our law enforcement partners.”

The sweeping law enforcement operation comes on the heels of President Trump invoking Section 740 of the D.C. Home Rule Act. This rarely used executive authority allowed him to place the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department under federal control. Alongside that move, the National Guard was activated to assist in restoring order in one of the nation’s most violent urban areas.

While the numbers speak for themselves, 137 arrests and 21 firearms seized over the past weekend alone, the President’s bold actions have, predictably, drawn criticism from some on the left. Protesters gathered along D.C.’s 14th Street corridor, heckling law enforcement and hurling tired slogans like “Go home, fascists.” Meanwhile, Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), have opposed the intervention, despite the nation's capital's spiraling violent crime rates.

But political posturing doesn’t change the facts that D.C. is safer now than it was last week-- thanks to President Trump.

In a notable shift, even D.C.’s traditionally liberal leadership has agreed to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following the federal takeover, a significant reversal in a city that once proudly touted that it is a “sanctuary city."

