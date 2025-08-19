DNI Gabbard Just Stripped Dozens of Security Clearances
JD Vance Defends Privacy, Pushes Back on UK Demand for Apple Backdoor

Sarah Arnold
August 19, 2025
In a significant victory for digital privacy and American sovereignty, Vice President JD Vance played a central role in negotiating a deal with the United Kingdom to abandon its push for Apple to create a "backdoor" into its encrypted devices. The agreement, brokered alongside President Donald Trump and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, reaffirms the Trump administration’s commitment to protecting the civil liberties of U.S. citizens in the digital age.

According to an administration official, Vance was "personally involved" in negotiations with British officials, ultimately securing a “mutually beneficial understanding” that respects both nations’ sovereignty while maintaining intelligence cooperation. The British government had proposed draft legislation that would have compelled Apple to compromise its encryption under the pretext of “national security” and “serious crime prevention.” Critics rightly warned this would open a dangerous door—one that couldn’t be closed once exploited by bad actors, foreign adversaries, or hackers.

Vance’s quiet but forceful diplomacy shows a sharp break from the weak-kneed, globalist tendencies of previous administrations. Rather than caving to foreign pressure or surrendering Americans’ data to the whims of foreign parliaments, Vance stood firm—defending not just tech companies, but every citizen's right to digital privacy.

Gabbard praised the effort, saying the agreement will “ensure Americans’ private data remains private and our constitutional rights and civil liberties are protected.” She warned that without the deal, the British proposal would have “enabled access to the protected encrypted data of American citizens,” violating fundamental rights under U.S. law.

The Vance-led push also marks a subtle but significant recalibration within the Republican Party. While Democrats under former President Joe Biden grew increasingly comfortable with mass censorship and tech overreach, the new Trump-Vance administration is reclaiming the banner of liberty. 

At the Munich Security Conference earlier this year, Vance called out Europe’s backsliding on free expression, saying, “In Britain and across Europe, free speech, I fear, is in retreat.”  In a recent closed-door meeting with the UK foreign secretary, Vance explicitly warned against following the Biden administration’s lead on censorship, calling it “a very dark path.”

The UK’s attempt to force Apple’s hand would have created a dangerous precedent: a foreign government demanding access to American-made technology that safeguards U.S. citizens' data. It's not hard to see where that road leads—first it’s access for the UK, then demands from Brussels, Beijing, and beyond.

This is where Vance's firm stance matters. It's a reassertion of American leadership that respects individual rights over international bureaucrats and puts national sovereignty ahead of global consensus. The move also underscores the administration’s break with the Biden-era tech censorship regime. While the left cozied up to Silicon Valley to police political speech, Trump and Vance are challenging Big Tech from a different angle—demanding they protect users, not pander to governments.

