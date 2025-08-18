During Meeting with Zelensky, Trump Vows Executive Order to Ban Mail-In Voting

During a high-stakes Monday meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, where the two leaders discussed the path to ending the war with Russia, President Donald Trump made headlines with a forceful declaration against mail-in voting. Trump announced he is preparing an executive order to ban the practice nationwide, calling it a “fraud” and blasting it as a corrupt tool used by Democrats to tilt elections in their favor.

Advertisement

“We’re going to end mail-in voting,” Trump said. “It’s the only way Democrats can get elected!”

He also criticized the process as “ten times more expensive than regular ballots,” echoing long-standing conservative concerns about election security, ballot harvesting, and bloated government spending. Trump's renewed focus on election integrity signals a no-holds-barred approach as he looks to energize the GOP base heading into the 2026 midterms.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump says he's preparing an executive order to BAN mail-in ballots



"We're going to END mail in voting. It's a FRAUD! It's time the Republicans get tough and STOP IT!"



"It's the ONLY WAY Democrats can get elected!"



"They're CORRUPT... and TEN TIMES more… pic.twitter.com/JdOpLdKgiH — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 18, 2025

Earlier in the day, President Trump announced via Truth Social that he will spearhead a national movement to eliminate mail-in ballots and voting machines from U.S. elections. With the 2026 midterm elections on the horizon, Trump is once again placing election integrity at the heart of the Republican platform.

“I am going to lead a movement to get rid of mail-in ballots... as well as Seriously Controversial voting machines," President Trump said, reaffirming his commitment to restoring faith in the electoral process.

The president emphasized that these methods of voting pose serious risks to the legitimacy of American democracy.

Trump's comments echo concerns long held by millions of Americans who have grown increasingly skeptical about how elections are conducted. Many on the right view mail-in ballots as ripe for abuse and vulnerable to fraud, while voting machines have been scrutinized for their lack of transparency and potential for tampering.

In the same post, Trump pledged to sign an executive order that would push federal authority over election processes to unprecedented levels.

“Remember, the States are merely an ‘agent’ for the Federal Government in counting and tabulating the votes. They must do what the Federal Government, as represented by the President of the United States, tells them, for the good of our country,” Trump asserted.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump says he is going to lead an effort to get rid of mail in ballots and electronic voting machines. pic.twitter.com/4k7HA8Yhjf — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 18, 2025

Trump made it clear that this is more than a policy preference; it's a moral and constitutional imperative.

Advertisement

"Elections can never be honest with mail-in ballots/voting, and everybody, in particular the Democrats, knows this," Trump wrote. "I, and the Republican Party, will fight like Hell to bring honesty and integrity back to our elections."

Trump concluded his post with a rallying cry that could very well become a cornerstone of his campaign messaging moving forward:

"Remember, without fair and honest elections and a strong and powerful border, you don't have even a semblance of a country," Trump's post continued.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.



