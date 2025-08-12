Another University Gets Nailed for Civil Rights Violations
The Numbers on New ICE Applications Are In
Texas Dems Throw in the Towel on Congressional Map Fight
Texas Senate Passes New Congressional Map That Caused Dems to Melt Down
Beto O'Rourke Might Be Facing Jail Time for This Political Stunt
VIP
Dana Bash Opens the Bernie Sanders Election Office
Vance Appears to Be the Clear Frontrunner In 2028 GOP Primary
Russia Launches Surprise Offensive Days Before Putin To Meet With Trump
'Big Balls’ Bravery Could Earn Him the Medal of Freedom
MSNBC Contributor’s Out-of-Touch Take on D.C. Crime Sparks Backlash
D.C. Police Chief Stumped by Basic Question on Chain of Command
VIP
Democrats Hit Rock Bottom: New Poll Shows Party Favorability at All-Time Low
Paxton Targets Beto for Defying Court Order, Calls Fundraising ‘Beto Bribes'
Assistant AG Dhillon: Tackling D.C. Crime ‘Overdue’
Tipsheet

DOJ Settles Lawsuits Challenging Race-Based Admissions at West Point and Air Force Academy

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | August 12, 2025 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Adam Gray

The Justice Department today announced the settlement of litigation challenging former race-based admissions practices at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the U.S. Air Force Academy. The settlement results in the dismissal of two lawsuits brought by plaintiff Students for Fair Admissions Inc. The lawsuits challenged race-based admissions at the two military academies as unconstitutional under the Fifth Amendment.

Advertisement

“This Department is committed to eliminating DEI practices throughout the federal government,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi said. “We are proud to partner with the Department of Defense to permanently end race-based admissions at West Point and the Air Force Academy, admission to these prestigious military institutions should be based exclusively on merit.”

“America is the land of equal opportunity, in spirit and in law,” U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton for the Southern District of New York said. “Today’s agreement ensures that our future military leaders will carry on the greatness that is born of opportunity, effort, and a level playing field.”

Recommended

Texas Dems Throw in the Towel on Congressional Map Fight Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The Department’s agreement with Students for Fair Admissions avoids the need for continued litigation in these two cases. It includes agreed-upon terms that help ensure that admission to these prestigious institutions is based exclusively on merit, not race or ethnicity. Earlier this year, the Department resolved similar litigation in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit regarding the U.S. Naval Academy’s former race-based admissions practices.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegesth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Texas Dems Throw in the Towel on Congressional Map Fight Matt Vespa
'Morning Joe' Hosts Stunned, Realize Trump Is Right on Crime Townhall Video
Texas Senate Passes New Congressional Map That Caused Dems to Melt Down Matt Vespa
Wait, What Happened to the D.C. Evidence Lab? Katie Pavlich
D.C. Police Chief Stumped by Basic Question on Chain of Command Sarah Arnold
Here's What Caused a Screaming Match on CNN Last Night Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Texas Dems Throw in the Towel on Congressional Map Fight Matt Vespa
Advertisement