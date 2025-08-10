Former AOC Campaign Staffer Charged With Making Terroristic Threats

A former campaign staffer for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has been charged with making terroristic threats, raising serious questions about the judgment and character of those aligned with the progressive left. Iman Addul, a former youth organizer for the Squad member, allegedly posted a screenshot on Thursday showing the location of Leon M. Goldstein High School for the Sciences in Manhattan Beach on Google Maps, accompanied by a threatening message.

Advertisement

“If anyone needs a public school in NYC to attack for whatever reason … Lexus driving Israhell (sic) loving Zionisits (sic) all attend here,” the post, which has since been deleted, read.

“They’ve all gone on ‘Birthright,’” her post continued, referring to a program that offers free 10-day trips to Israel for Jewish young adults.

The NYPD arrested Abdul at her Brooklyn home on Friday, charging her with making a terroristic threat, acting in a manner injurious to a child, aggravated harassment, and threatening mass harm. The 27-year-old previously worked as a paid canvasser for state Sen. Julia Salazar and was involved in the 2018 Democratic primary campaigns of socialist politicians AOC and Salazar. Abdul has also identified herself as a City College of New York student, studying childhood education, sociology, and Latino studies, and served as a director at IntegrateNYC, a youth-led group advocating for desegregation in NYC schools.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch revealed that the department’s intelligence unit quickly caught wind of the threat soon after it surfaced, according to sources familiar with the case. Meanwhile, the watchdog group StopAntisemitism blasted Abdul on X, accusing her of “inviting attacks on a Jewish school” — despite the fact that Leon M. Goldstein is actually a secular public school.

Adbul quickly justified her post, saying that she "never called for an attack on the school in the sense of mass organization or not even individual people attacking individuals, that’s literally stupid."

“I called for an attack on the school, the Zionist institution funded by our public dollars … we have every right to verbally attack the school," she added.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership