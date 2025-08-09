Did the Mayor of Atlanta Take a Swipe at Trump During Presser About...
Socialist Mamdani Hires Private Security Firm, Despite Pushing to Defund the Police

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | August 09, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Democrat New York Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani has reportedly taken a step that exposes the double standards of the far-left political class by using private security to protect himself while simultaneously calling to defund the police.

The self-described socialist has pushed to dismantle traditional public safety, advocating for the reallocation of NYPD funding to so-called “community alternatives.” He reportedly made three payments totaling $33,495 between June and July to Advanced Security & Investigations, according to expenditure reports obtained by Fox News. Each payment ranged from roughly $8,000 to $13,000.

The company, which Mamdani’s campaign hired for private security services, publicly brands itself as a “proud employer” of NYPD officers—the very department Mamdani has previously demanded be defunded.

“Queer liberation means defund the police,” he wrote in 2020.

Mamdani also dismissed suggestions that he would genuinely move to defund the police as a “fear-mongering tactic” fueled by “MAGA-aligned billionaires” and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D). 

The move comes as crime continues to rattle New York City neighborhoods. Law-abiding citizens are left to wonder who is standing up for them, while their elected officials undermine the very institutions meant to protect them. The NYPD has been vilified and undercut at every turn, and yet when the same politicians who drove that campaign feel threatened, their instinct is not to live by the policies they preach—it’s to seek out the kind of security they’ve denied others.

ZOHRAN MAMDANI

