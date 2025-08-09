Why an NFL Preseason Game Was Cut Short
Tipsheet

Anti-ICE Rioter Who Hurled Cinderblocks at Border Patrol Indicted, Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | August 09, 2025 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Ethan Swope

The rioter who threw cinderblocks at and injured Border Patrol agents during an ICE raid in June in Paramount, California, has been indicted by a federal grand jury. 

Jacob Daniel Terrazas was charged with one count of assault on a federal employee by using a deadly and dangerous weapon resulting in bodily injury. If convicted, he would face a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison. 

"We will not stand by while our brave federal agents and officers get hurt,” Acting United States Attorney Bill Essayli said. “If you injure an official enforcing immigration law, you may serve 20 years in a federal prison cell. It’s just not worth it.”

Terrazas is accused of hurling cinderblocks and rocks at federal agents during an anti-ICE riot, injuring a Border Patrol officer who later returned to duty after tending to his wound. Rocks also struck another agent but wasn’t harmed. During the three-hour clash, Terrazas wore a dark beanie and a black mask over the lower half of his face, while others in the crowd also launched projectiles at agents. In response, law enforcement deployed less-lethal measures, including pepper balls, to disperse the attackers. Terrazas was ultimately detained, identified, and arrested. 

In June, protests broke out across Los Angeles, San Francisco, and other cities in reaction to the ICE raids targeting illegal immigrants. The anti-ICE protests quickly turned violent, with looting, vandalism, and assaults on law enforcement officials. Rioters employed flash-bangs, tear gas, barricades, and even set fire to property, including self-driving Waymo vehicles. In response, President Donald Trump deployed around 2,000 California National Guard troops and 700 active-duty Marines to help restore order in Los Angeles. 

