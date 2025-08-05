Elitist on the Taxpayer’s Dime: Democrat Feasts While His State Struggles

While working-class families in Northwest Indiana stretch their paychecks to cover groceries and gas, Democrat Congressman Frank Mrvan has been living it up in Washington, D.C., all on the campaign dime.

Since launching his run for federal office in 2020, Mrvan’s campaign has racked up more than $85,000 in food and catering expenses, according to Federal Election Commission filings. Not at mom-and-pop diners, either. The money went to high-end steakhouses, luxury hotel caterers, and swanky D.C. hotspots that are far removed from the blue-collar factories and working-class neighborhoods of Indiana’s 1st District.

To put this in perspective, the median household income in his district is just $69,975. Mrvan’s tab for food alone, $85,026.94, exceeds what most local families earn in a year.

Recent reports show that Mrvan’s campaign blew:

$3,629.22 at Lyle DC, a ritzy DuPont Circle hotel.

$1,030.00 at Rosemarino D’Italia, a fine Italian restaurant.

$585.90 at Love, Makoto, an upscale sushi bar.

$201.00 at The Hay-Adams, a five-star hotel famous for catering to Washington’s elite.

This isn’t a new habit. Mrvan has a history of cozying up to political donors through cushy contracts. When he was a Township Trustee back in Indiana, he was slammed for awarding a lucrative catering deal to Dining Solutions, a business tied to political contributor Brian Cook, who gave more than $33,000 to Mrvan’s campaigns over the years. He replaced another contractor, Unique Events, raising eyebrows at the time for what looked like good old-fashioned political favoritism.

And while he wines and dines in D.C., Mrvan just voted for a 25 percent tax hike that would cost a median-income family in his district $1,376—roughly seven weeks of groceries. Working families are being crushed by inflation, but Mrvan is too busy sipping wine and ordering filet mignon to notice.

Northwest Indiana has changed. In 2016, Hillary Clinton won the district by 12 points. In 2024, former Vice President Kamala Harris carried it by less than one.

“Out-of-touch Democrat Frank Mrvan is nothing but a radical elitist who runs up the tab at fancy restaurants while turning his back on the hardworking men and women of Northwest Indiana. Indianans will turn their backs on him next November," NRCC spokesman Zach Bannon said.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

